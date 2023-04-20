Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

BRONCOS

George Paton makes emphatic statement regarding Jerry Jeudy

Apr 20, 2023, 12:58 PM | Updated: 12:59 pm

Jerry Jeudy...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

Rumors regarding a potential trade of Jerry Jeudy continue swirling around the Broncos. They persisted even after Broncos coach Sean Payton tried to shoot them down at the NFL League Meeting in late March.

Thursday, it was George Paton’s turn to try and squash the notion that Jeudy, the team’s leading receiver last year, wouldn’t be back for 2023.

“We’re really high on Jerry. We don’t anticipate doing anything with Jerry,” Paton said.

“We like Jerry. He’s going to be here.”

But Paton did not specifically mention whether the Broncos would pick up the fifth-year option on Jeudy. That deadline looms May 2.

It wouldn’t be out of the question for the Broncos to decline the option and still eventually re-sign Jeudy. They did that in 2020 with left tackle Garett Bolles, who responded with the best season of his career.

Neither Paton nor Payton discussed — or were asked about — Courtland Sutton during the press conference. Last week, The Athletic reported that a deal to trade Sutton to the Ravens nearly happened.

So, rumors will probably continue. But for the moment, it looks like Jeudy will be back.

***

Broncos

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Phase 1 of OTAs shows a clear difference between Sean Payton and Nathaniel Hackett

It starts with keeping it simple in the early weeks of offseason work -- which is only lifting and running. No meetings.

14 hours ago

Keion White...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos need edge rushers in an NFL Draft that has a lot of talent

The Broncos need help in the pass-rushing department as Randy Gregory and Baron Browning both have upside, but flaws as well

14 hours ago

Trey Lance...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – April 19, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: should the Broncos make a trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance, do teams block other teams in the draft, why an EDGE from Army is the perfect fit for the Broncos in the NFL Draft, […]

2 days ago

Andre Carter II...

Andrew Mason

Day 3 edge rushers could bring upside potential to Broncos

The Broncos won't find a ready-made, top-shelf edge rusher ... but they could find some prospects who can blossom into something big.

3 days ago

Javonte Williams...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – April 18, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: did the Steelers trade for WR Allen Robinson give a roadmap for a potential Broncos trade of a wideout, ESPN’s latest mock draft has a familiar name being drafted for the Broncos, is Vikings RB […]

3 days ago

Tyjae Spears...

Andrew Mason

Kiper and McShay make their Broncos picks for Round 3 — and one is a stud RB

And the running back that they project to the Broncos, Tulane's Tyjae Spears, could be transformative for Denver's offense.

3 days ago

George Paton makes emphatic statement regarding Jerry Jeudy