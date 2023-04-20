George Paton makes emphatic statement regarding Jerry Jeudy

Rumors regarding a potential trade of Jerry Jeudy continue swirling around the Broncos. They persisted even after Broncos coach Sean Payton tried to shoot them down at the NFL League Meeting in late March.

Thursday, it was George Paton’s turn to try and squash the notion that Jeudy, the team’s leading receiver last year, wouldn’t be back for 2023.

“We’re really high on Jerry. We don’t anticipate doing anything with Jerry,” Paton said.

“We like Jerry. He’s going to be here.”

But Paton did not specifically mention whether the Broncos would pick up the fifth-year option on Jeudy. That deadline looms May 2.

It wouldn’t be out of the question for the Broncos to decline the option and still eventually re-sign Jeudy. They did that in 2020 with left tackle Garett Bolles, who responded with the best season of his career.

Neither Paton nor Payton discussed — or were asked about — Courtland Sutton during the press conference. Last week, The Athletic reported that a deal to trade Sutton to the Ravens nearly happened.

So, rumors will probably continue. But for the moment, it looks like Jeudy will be back.

