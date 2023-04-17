Close
DenverFan
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy wants to change jersey numbers

Apr 17, 2023, 2:37 PM | Updated: 2:42 pm

Jerry Jeudy...

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Did you buy a sweet No. 10 Jerry Jeudy jersey for your favorite Denver Broncos wideout? Well, your merch could soon become a fun relic as the former first-round pick shared on Twitter he’d like to change numbers.

The three-year man from Alabama has rocked 10 his entire time in Denver but donned No. 4 for the Crimson Tide. When Jeudy first came into the league NFL rules prohibited him from wearing a single digit. Previously pass catchers could only wear numbers between 10 and 19 or 80 to 89. Ahead of the 2021 season that rule was adjusted to let all skill position players wear anything from numbers 1 to 49 or 80 to 89.

Jeudy’s unlucky timing in entering the league just before he could wear his favorite number means he would now have to change from No. 10 to No. 4, something that would cost him a boatload of money.

When Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook changed from No. 33 also to No. 4, it cost the running back about $1.5 million. That’s because players have to buy out all the existing uniforms at retail prices.

A hefty number indeed, though Jeudy is likely less of a jersey seller than Cook. Still, at the point the Vikings player changed his number, he had already signed a five-year contract extension worth about $63 million, whereas the Broncos standout has only made about $12 million thus far in his career.

Jeudy is coming off his best season as a pro yet, catching 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

Brett Rypien wore No. 4 in 2022.

