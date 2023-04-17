The Broncos can fill their need for depth at defensive tackle in the draft

The draft season is my favorite time of year. Now that April is here, I am going over my final rankings for this entire 2023 draft class. I’ve personally scouted over 400 players as I prepare to cover every day of the draft for Denver Sports.

Next up, I will examine the defensive tackle position. It used to be that these players were coveted for merely taking up space. However, in today’s NFL teams are looking for interior defensive linemen who can also generate pressure on the quarterback in addition to stuffing the run with size.

The Broncos have a great veteran in D.J. Jones manning the middle of the line. I think DT is further down the list of needs for the team, but harvesting talent later in the draft or via priority free agents after the draft is what smart teams do.

Here are my thoughts on the 2023 defensive tackle class.

***

Double Trouble

Everyone knows Jalen Carter (Georgia) as one of the best players in this draft class regardless of position. On the field, Carter is the type of player that can dominate a game. Off the field, Carter has had legal problems stemming from his March 1 arrest on reckless driving and racing charges. Scouts will say there are character concerns with Carter, but he should still be a top-10 pick in the draft.

Carter plays in the middle of the defensive line, but he is athletic enough to move out to defensive end and rush the passer. He’s got the quickness off the line of scrimmage to create middle pressure, and Carter showed an incredible burst to the ball-carrier. His game is all about power and quickness, making Carter a problem for interior linemen tasked with blocking him.

He’s not refined as a rusher, and Carter has more to learn when it comes to hand fighting. That’s something pro coaches should be able to teach him easily. Carter needs better awareness when it comes to combo blocks, and he should command plenty of double teams in the pros. He will need to play with better anticipation, and his pro coaches will need to teach him more moves to break through when more than one man is blocking him.

Bryan Bresee (Clemson) has a game that is all about length and motor. He’s naturally long, which helps him make up ground on his way to the play. Bresee also has a motor that just doesn’t quit, and he wears down opponents as the game goes on. He fills lanes with his size and wingspan, and Bresee has good pursuit skills because of his hustle and awareness.

He’s an incredibly strong player who has no problem tossing players out of the way. He plays with proper leverage, and Bresee does a good job of using multiple moves to get into the backfield. His stats may not jump off the page, but his disrupted dropback rate should be what NFL teams are focused on. Bresee gets into the backfield regularly, and his presence demands attention and makes quarterbacks uncomfortable.

An ACL injury in 2021 was a concern for scouts. Last year, Bresee looked like the injury did not have long-term effects. He could add 10 pounds of muscle, and if he plays up to his potential then Bresee can make an impact early and often.

***

Go For Two

They may not hear their names called on day one, but I like some of the talent that should be going off the board in the second round. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if one of these guys ended up going on Day 1. No matter when they come off the board, these next three players could be quality pros as rookies and for years to come.

Tuli Tuipulotu (USC) was the FBS leader in sacks (13.5) last year. Considered a ‘tweener by some, I think Tuipulotu can play tackle or end. Inside at tackle, Tuipulotu has cat-like quickness off the snap. He gets into the backfield quickly, and Tuipulotu has natural hand-fighting skills. His spin move is so good he could teach a clinic on that one move.

Zacch Pickens (Sout Carolina) can make plays against the run or the pass. He’s huge and athletic, skills that Pickens uses to wreak havoc in the middle of the line. He crushes the pocket from the inside, and Pickens does a good job of absorbing the ball-carrier. Pickens is a high-floor player, but his upside is a bit unknown. He’s not yet refined as a pass-rusher, so learning more moves and how to stack moves will be crucial for Pickens true upside.

Mazi Smith (Michigan) is a freak athlete, measuring 6-foot-3 and 337 pounds. He is a natural space eater in the middle of the line. Smith can regularly hold his own against two blockers, something that he should see at times in the NFL. He’s got brute strength, and Smith is incredibly athletic for a man his size. He has gotten by with incredible gifts athletically, but Smith needs to learn the nuances of rushing the passer. Smith has heavy hands, but if his first move is stunted, he doesn’t have a bag of tricks to go to after that.

***

My Favorites

I look for defensive tackles who are not one dimensional. I like players who can stuff the run, but I am always looking for players who can create interior pressure.

Jordan Riley (Oregon) is a bit of a mystery, but I’d be more than willing to take a chance on his physical presence. A transfer from Nebraska, Riley was a one-year starter with the tools that make him an intriguing late-round pick. Riley measures 6-foot-4 and 337 pounds and played almost 400 snaps last season, including 70 snaps on special teams. He does not yet have all the moves down on the defensive line. Riley will benefit from pro coaching where he can expand on his raw skill set.

Dante Stills (West Virginia) can be a problem in the middle of the line. First, he’s got a motor that just doesn’t quit. Second, Stills does a good job of anticipating the snap and gets into the backfield quickly. Finally, Stills has bad intentions when he gets to the quarterback or the ball-carrier. His game is all about strength and attitude. Stills is a Day 3 prospect with the potential as a rusher to be worked into the mix on passing downs.

***

Overall Grade

Teams are not going to find an Aaron Donald in this class. However, there are some stout players who can help stuff the run with regularity. There are others who can generate middle pressure on the quarterback as rotational players. I give this class an average grade of “C” for 2023.

***

Follow @CecilLammey