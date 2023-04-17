There’s little doubt that it’s a make-or-break season for Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos are almost to the finish line. The visits with prospects are winding down, and each team in the NFL now puts their draft plan together.

I like when the draft gets here. It’s time to see if all that hard work in the pre-draft process leads to a quality class when the pressure of the clock is on.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Fox Force Five

Sean Payton is here to run the show in Denver. There is no doubt that things are going to turn around with Payton in charge. Specifically, the Broncos offense is likely to be much improved under Payton’s guidance. This team will run the hell out of the ball in 2023, and they do that in hopes of getting better quarterback play from Russell Wilson.

The Broncos will not lean on Wilson unless it’s crunch time. Instead, they’ll set him up by running the ball early and often. This focuses the defense on stopping the run, and it sets up play-action opportunities for Wilson and the passing attack. Wilson struggled last year under the lack of guidance from former head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Rather than get rid of Wilson, the Walton-Penner Group wants to see what he can do under Payton in 2023.

If Wilson doesn’t improve, then the Broncos will move on.

I thought this was common knowledge, but recently on ESPN former WR Keyshawn Johnson opined on the situation. Johnson says if things don’t go the way Payton wants them to go, then changes at the quarterback position will be made. To quote the movie “Pulp Fiction,” I’d say Johnson needs to “catch up.”

"I know Sean [Payton] very well and I can guarantee you that if it don't go the way he wants it to go … there's gonna be some major changes and issues at the QB position in 2024" —@keyshawn on the future for the Broncos 👀 pic.twitter.com/XBOMGMdpFh — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 12, 2023

It’s Payton’s way or the highway for Wilson – something we’ve known since the moment Payton was hired by the Broncos. Wilson knows that, and I’m excited to see how he responds to the pressure of playing up to his potential or being replaced as the future starter. I have a feeling Wilson and Payton will make for a great combination.

***

Nevermore

The Baltimore Ravens have a need for better wide receivers. Nobody knows what is going to happen with QB Lamar Jackson, but I’ve often said the team didn’t do him any favors with the group of wideouts he’s thrown to in his pro career. Sure, the Ravens have a great tight end in Mark Andrews but their talent on the outside has been lacking.

Last week, the Ravens made a move to help when they acquired free agent O’dell Beckham Jr. He was out of the league in 2022, but Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He’s been looking for the right landing spot, and Beckham wants to be with a team in a Super Bowl window. It’s interesting that he chose the Ravens as they have a shaky future depending on what happens with Jackson. Perhaps signing Beckham, a friend and favorite of Jackson, is a sign the Ravens will get their quarterback the long-term contract he’s been seeking this offseason.

When reports surfaced about Beckham’s signing, it was interesting to note that the Ravens had checked in with the Broncos about WR Courtland Sutton. Everyone has heard this offseason that both Sutton and WR Jerry Jeudy may be on the trade block. The Broncos aren’t actively shopping the duo, but they’ve been receiving phone calls about them. Nobody from the wide receivers’ room has been traded, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Interesting note from Zrebiec in this piece: “At one point, there appeared to be a deal to be made for Courtland Sutton, but the Denver Broncos decided they didn’t want to trade him.” https://t.co/3hlJueftYE — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 13, 2023

Sutton hasn’t been traded leading up to the draft, but I still think the Broncos will be answering calls about him and Jeudy during the draft. When it comes to crunch time, there might be a better offer for Sutton than what the Ravens might have been offering.

***

Big Bank Tank

One thing is abundantly clear in the pre-draft process for the Broncos; they want to add another running back to the mix. They’ve looked at running backs in this draft class, and more than a few have made their way to UC Health Training Center for a top-30 visit. Even though they don’t have many draft picks, the Broncos should be selecting a running back at some point in this draft.

A player who might fall to the fourth round is Auburn’s Tank Bigsby. Mike Klis, hashtag 9Sports, reported this past week that the Broncos have brought him in for a visit. The move, along with the other running back visits, makes sense for the team. Even though they’ve added RB Samaje Perine in free agency, the Broncos are showing clear signs that a rookie running back – perhaps with significant upside – will be added.

Bigsby is the type of player who can stack moves on top of moves. I like the way he strings moves together naturally, and he can change direction with ease. When Bigsby sets up his blockers properly (he does get a bit impatient at times), he has no problem picking up extra yards that are not blocked. Even though his name is Tank, he’s not an overly powerful player. However, he does have great contact balance and will have no problem fighting for extra yardage with defenders draped all over him.

Per source, Broncos hosted Auburn RB Tank Bigsby on top 30 visit recently. Combined for 2,069 yds, 20 TDs, 51 catches previous 2 seasons. 5-11 1/2, 210, 4.56. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 14, 2023

Bigsby can help the Broncos as part of their rotation. I think he’s best described as “solid” in his pro prospects, and Bigsby has the type of skill set that should keep him in the league for some time. Perhaps he’s never a lead back, but teams do covet what Bigsby can bring to the field.

***

Three’s a Crowd

I’m a Star Wars fan. I always have been, and I always will be. That being said, Star Wars is no longer what it used to be. Since Disney purchased the franchise from creator George Lucas, the movies have been uncoordinated, and the streaming shows have been hit-or-miss.

The exception to that rule has been “The Mandalorian.” It’s the best Disney+ show by far when it comes to Star Wars, and fans of all ages love Grogu (Baby Yoda). The first two seasons were fantastic, and the epic ending of season two (with Luke Skywalker coming to save the day) was something dreams were made of. It’s made like an old Western TV show, and that’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but for me “The Mandalorian” was borderline perfect.

This season, the third in the franchise, something is off. Don’t get me wrong, and I’m not going to spoil anything, but the pacing and structure of the episodes just seems off. We’re not really moving along with the character development of Grogu or The Mandalorian himself (Din Djarin). Their relationship is essentially the same as it was to begin the season, and most of this year has been setting up Bo Katan. I love Katan as a character, but I don’t want to lose Djarin and Grogu’s story along the way. With one episode left – and I know the spoilers…let’s just say fans are NOT going to be happy – we’ll see if the franchise can finish the landing on season three.

This is the Way. pic.twitter.com/q2bSK6Uw4c — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) April 16, 2023

What have you thought of “The Mandalorian” this season? Hit me up on social media and let me know!

***

