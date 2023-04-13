BRONCOS
Orange and Blue Today – April 13, 2023
Apr 13, 2023, 4:15 PM | Updated: 4:17 pm
Mark Schlereth shares some personal experiences with Sean Payton that make him excited for the future of the Denver Broncos.
"I guarantee you that if it don't go the way (Payton) wants it to go... there's gonna be some major changes at the QB position in 2024," Johnson said
Latavius Murray delivered for the Broncos last season. But he is quite replaceable — and may have already been replaced by Samaje Perine.
In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: is RB Latavius Murray going to sign with the Bills, why the Broncos are not showing interest in TE Dalton Kincaid, what player would you move up for in the draft, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey
Wake Forest's A.T. Perry jumped out in Las Vegas and could be an ideal mid-round gem in this year's draft.
The Broncos have a full room of WRs, so the need isn’t there currently, but there may be some players who catch the team’s eye later in the draft
