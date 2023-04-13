Close
DenverFan
Orange and Blue Today – April 13, 2023

Apr 13, 2023, 4:15 PM | Updated: 4:17 pm

BY


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Will Petersen and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. 

Broncos

Sean Payton...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Football: April 13, 2023

Mark Schlereth shares some personal experiences with Sean Payton that make him excited for the future of the Denver Broncos.

16 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Keyshawn Johnson: If Wilson doesn’t perform, Payton will dump him after ’23

"I guarantee you that if it don't go the way (Payton) wants it to go... there's gonna be some major changes at the QB position in 2024," Johnson said

16 hours ago

Latavius Murray...

Andrew Mason

If Latavius Murray doesn’t return to Broncos, it’s really no big deal

Latavius Murray delivered for the Broncos last season. But he is quite replaceable — and may have already been replaced by Samaje Perine.

16 hours ago

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – April 12, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: is RB Latavius Murray going to sign with the Bills, why the Broncos are not showing interest in TE Dalton Kincaid, what player would you move up for in the draft, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

A.T. Perry...

Andrew Mason

A Shrine Bowl standout could be exactly what the Broncos’ WR room needs

Wake Forest's A.T. Perry jumped out in Las Vegas and could be an ideal mid-round gem in this year's draft.

2 days ago

Michael Wilson Stanford...

Cecil Lammey

NFL Draft WR class is painfully average, but maybe Day 3 value for Broncos

The Broncos have a full room of WRs, so the need isn’t there currently, but there may be some players who catch the team’s eye later in the draft

2 days ago

