Stanley Cup defense attempt will happen as Avs rally from tough few months

They’re back in the dance!

Not that there was much doubt in recent weeks, but the Colorado Avalanche made that official by defeating the San Jose Sharks in overtime on Tuesday night, 4-3. The Avs officially clinched a playoff berth with the win, and a Stanley Cup defense attempt will happen this spring and summer.

Now, the seeding possibilities are still up in the air, but Colorado will be in the tournament. With the victory the Avalanche tied Minnesota and Dallas atop the Central Division with 98 points. However, the Avs have a game in hand, still skating in six more contests while the Wild and Stars have just five.

NEVER IN DOUBT 🏔️ The defending champion @Avalanche are headed back to the #StanleyCup Playoffs! pic.twitter.com/kxbulilDuD — NHL (@NHL) April 5, 2023

It’s a big accomplishment for a group that was on the outside of the bracket looking in back in January. Since Jan. 4 Colorado has won 27 of 40 games, good for second best in the NHL during that stretch. No wonder they remain a favorite of the oddsmakers to capture back-to-back titles.

In San Jose on Tuesday, Nathan MacKinnon was the hero, setting a new career-high in points for a season with 100. Mackinnon scored two goals, including the OT game-winner, and added an assist. Mikko Rantanen and Devon Toews chipped in two assists each as well.

Superstar defenseman Cale Makar didn’t play due to a “lower-body injury,” but the move felt more precautionary than anything else.

The Avs will now battle with Minnesota and Dallas to hopefully win the division and secure home-ice in the first two rounds of the postseason. If they can take it, they’ll face a wild card team in Round 1, likely Seattle or Winnipeg.

A new journey for the Avalanche is about to begin, and Denver hopes it results in yet another parade come June.

