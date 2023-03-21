Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
AVALANCHE

Avalanche reward head coach Jared Bednar with lengthy contract extension

Mar 21, 2023, 4:14 PM
Jared Bednar...
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Jared Bednar isn’t going anywhere.

Not that anyone thought the Colorado Avalanche would be looking for a new head coach anytime soon, but the team made that official on Tuesday afternoon.

The Avs rewarded Bednar with a three-year contract extension that keeps him locked in with the franchise through the 2026-27 season. The new deal will kick in after his current deal expires at the end of next year.

Bednar led the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup a season ago, finally breaking through after three brutal Round 2 losses in the previous playoff campaigns. The Avalanche dominated the Western Conference, sweeping the Predators, taking down the Blues in six games, then sweeping the Oilers. They beat the Lighting in six to earn their first title since 2001.

“Being able to lead this team over the last seven years has been a privilege,” Bednar said in a press release from the team. “I am grateful and excited to have the opportunity to continue building on what we’ve accomplished so far. Colorado has become home to me and my family, and I can’t thank our ownership enough, Stan and Josh Kroenke, as well as Joe Sakic and Chris MacFarland, my coaching staff and all of our players for their hard work and dedication. I look forward to continuing this process with them.”

Bednar’s seat appeared to be toasty heading into the 2021-22 season, but his team delivered the ultimate prize after years of playoff heartbreak. At the championship parade, a clearly emotional Bednar delivered one of the best speeches, and 500,000 Avs fans rooted their beloved coach on.

“On behalf of the Kroenke family and the entire organization we are thrilled to announce a long-term commitment to our head coach,” Avalanche President Joe Sakic said in the release. “Jared has done a tremendous job behind the bench and certainly deserves this extension and to continue as the leader of our team.”

The Avs are looking to go back-to-back this season, and are currently riding a six-game winning streak as they try to hunt down the Dallas Stars for yet another Central Division title. Even if they don’t get it done this year, there are likely plenty more opportunities to come, with Bednar behind the bench and a core of young talent locked up the next several seasons.

***

Avalanche

Evan Rodrigues...
Will Petersen

Avs have another player in concussion protocol, Rodrigues doing “not great”

Jared Bednar should know more in the coming days, but don't expect to see Rodrigues for at least the next couple of games
19 hours ago
Denis Malgin...
DMac

Karma-riding Avalanche extend streak to six, crush Chicago 5-0

There was so much good fortunate for the Colorado Avalanche that grinder Kurtis MacDermid scored a goal in the win
19 hours ago
Gabriel Landeskog...
Will Petersen

For the first time all year, Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog joins team at skate

Head coach Jared Bednar called Landeskog's progress "slow and steady" and added he will continue to work on his own for "quite a while"
2 days ago
Cale Makar...
Will Petersen

As the Avalanche can’t lose, defenseman Cale Makar wins a big award

Makar racked up a ridiculous nine points in Colorado's four games, including eight assists that helped him win NHL Second Star of the Week honors
2 days ago
Jonas Johansson...
DMac

On Tour: Jonas Johansson’s crazy save steals show for rockin’ n’ rollin’ Avs

It's all happening for the Colorado Avalanche in their late-season surge, keeping their winning ways on their Canada tour
6 days ago
Devon Toews...
Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey — March 14

Mike Evans talks about the latest with the Colorado Avalanche.
8 days ago
Avalanche reward head coach Jared Bednar with lengthy contract extension