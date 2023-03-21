Avalanche reward head coach Jared Bednar with lengthy contract extension

Jared Bednar isn’t going anywhere.

Not that anyone thought the Colorado Avalanche would be looking for a new head coach anytime soon, but the team made that official on Tuesday afternoon.

The Avs rewarded Bednar with a three-year contract extension that keeps him locked in with the franchise through the 2026-27 season. The new deal will kick in after his current deal expires at the end of next year.

Bednar led the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup a season ago, finally breaking through after three brutal Round 2 losses in the previous playoff campaigns. The Avalanche dominated the Western Conference, sweeping the Predators, taking down the Blues in six games, then sweeping the Oilers. They beat the Lighting in six to earn their first title since 2001.

“Being able to lead this team over the last seven years has been a privilege,” Bednar said in a press release from the team. “I am grateful and excited to have the opportunity to continue building on what we’ve accomplished so far. Colorado has become home to me and my family, and I can’t thank our ownership enough, Stan and Josh Kroenke, as well as Joe Sakic and Chris MacFarland, my coaching staff and all of our players for their hard work and dedication. I look forward to continuing this process with them.”

Bednar’s seat appeared to be toasty heading into the 2021-22 season, but his team delivered the ultimate prize after years of playoff heartbreak. At the championship parade, a clearly emotional Bednar delivered one of the best speeches, and 500,000 Avs fans rooted their beloved coach on.

“On behalf of the Kroenke family and the entire organization we are thrilled to announce a long-term commitment to our head coach,” Avalanche President Joe Sakic said in the release. “Jared has done a tremendous job behind the bench and certainly deserves this extension and to continue as the leader of our team.”

The Avs are looking to go back-to-back this season, and are currently riding a six-game winning streak as they try to hunt down the Dallas Stars for yet another Central Division title. Even if they don’t get it done this year, there are likely plenty more opportunities to come, with Bednar behind the bench and a core of young talent locked up the next several seasons.

