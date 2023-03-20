Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
AVALANCHE

As the Avalanche can’t lose, defenseman Cale Makar wins a big award

Mar 20, 2023, 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:35 am
Cale Makar...
(Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images)
(Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche are scorching hot.

The team has won five games in a row as they surge up the Western Conference standings, and just completed a perfect 4-0-0 road trip. In victories over Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and Detroit the Avs scored 20 combined goals, as the offense is clicking with about a month before the playoffs.

And a big reason why the puck is consistently finding the back of the net? Well that would be none other than superstar defenseman Cale Makar. On Monday, he was recognized for his play, taking home NHL Second Star of the Week honors.

As the graphic above shows, Makar racked up a ridiculous nine points in Colorado’s four games, including eight assists. He’s seemingly always on the ice when the Avs score, and constantly making one of the key passes that leads to a goal. He had three assists against both the Canadiens and Red Wings.

At just 24-years-old, the resume of Makar is already outstanding. He’s won a Calder Trophy, Norris Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy and a Stanley Cup. It’s no surprise he’s earning a weekly award from the league, especially since the Avalanche can’t lose at the moment.

Colorado is creeping up the Central Division standings, on the verge of catching both Minnesota and Dallas. They play a weak Blackhawks team at Ball Arena on Monday night, and should get to 88 points with the victory. That would tie them with the Wild and put them a point back of the Stars.

Makar’s been a big reason why the Avs are hot, but unfortunately right after this news was announced, he had a status change for the game against Chicago. Makar “tweaked” something against Detroit, and will miss the game. Head coach Jared Bednar isn’t concerned and Makar’s considered day-to-day.

***

Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog...
Will Petersen

For the first time all year, Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog joins team at skate

Head coach Jared Bednar called Landeskog's progress "slow and steady" and added he will continue to work on his own for "quite a while"
15 hours ago
Jonas Johansson...
DMac

On Tour: Jonas Johansson’s crazy save steals show for rockin’ n’ rollin’ Avs

It's all happening for the Colorado Avalanche in their late-season surge, keeping their winning ways on their Canada tour
5 days ago
Devon Toews...
Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey — March 14

Mike Evans talks about the latest with the Colorado Avalanche.
7 days ago
Arttturi Lehkonen...
Will Petersen

Jared Bednar delivers bad, but perhaps not the worst news on Lehkonen

Lehkonen could be back for Round 1 of the playoffs, or sometime during that series; it all depends on how fast the broken finger heals
7 days ago
Artturi Lehkonen...
Will Petersen

Avalanche dominate Montreal, but unfortunately suffer another big injury

Making his return to Montreal, a place he skated for six seasons, Avs forward Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals; then he broke his finger
8 days ago
Cale Makar...
DMac

Cale Makar is the hero, as the Avalanche attempt to right the ship

It was a hard-fought win, as Colorado had to overcome sloppy play to notch two vital points before heading out on a four-game road trip
9 days ago
As the Avalanche can’t lose, defenseman Cale Makar wins a big award