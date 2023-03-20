As the Avalanche can’t lose, defenseman Cale Makar wins a big award

The Colorado Avalanche are scorching hot.

The team has won five games in a row as they surge up the Western Conference standings, and just completed a perfect 4-0-0 road trip. In victories over Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and Detroit the Avs scored 20 combined goals, as the offense is clicking with about a month before the playoffs.

And a big reason why the puck is consistently finding the back of the net? Well that would be none other than superstar defenseman Cale Makar. On Monday, he was recognized for his play, taking home NHL Second Star of the Week honors.

As the graphic above shows, Makar racked up a ridiculous nine points in Colorado’s four games, including eight assists. He’s seemingly always on the ice when the Avs score, and constantly making one of the key passes that leads to a goal. He had three assists against both the Canadiens and Red Wings.

At just 24-years-old, the resume of Makar is already outstanding. He’s won a Calder Trophy, Norris Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy and a Stanley Cup. It’s no surprise he’s earning a weekly award from the league, especially since the Avalanche can’t lose at the moment.

Colorado is creeping up the Central Division standings, on the verge of catching both Minnesota and Dallas. They play a weak Blackhawks team at Ball Arena on Monday night, and should get to 88 points with the victory. That would tie them with the Wild and put them a point back of the Stars.

Makar’s been a big reason why the Avs are hot, but unfortunately right after this news was announced, he had a status change for the game against Chicago. Makar “tweaked” something against Detroit, and will miss the game. Head coach Jared Bednar isn’t concerned and Makar’s considered day-to-day.

