BRONCOS

On 104.3 The Fan, Rod Smith compares Sean Payton to Mike Shanahan

Mar 10, 2023, 3:52 PM
Rod Smith Mike Shanahan...
(Photo By Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Former Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith knows a thing or two, or a million, about football.

The Ring of Famer joined “The Player’s Club” on 104.3 The Fan on Friday morning and shared a plethora of knowledge. In fact, he came in studio with Nate Jackson and Charlie Adams (in for Orlando Franklin and Chad Brown), two of his old teammates.

Smith talked about a wide variety of topics and you should certainly listen to the whole interview, but perhaps the most interesting conversation occurred around new Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Smith has high expectations for the former Super Bowl winner with the Saints, and even compared him to his championship coach.

“I’ve already talked to a couple of people that are in the building, the building’s different. Man, there’s an energy. He knows the task at hand, he knows what he’s got to do and I promise you that he’s very detailed. From what I understand, he’s like Mike Shanahan,” Smith said.

That attention to detail led Shanahan, Smith and the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the late 1990s. Denver’s won one more title since, but it took the likes of Peyton Manning and an all-time defense to get them back to the mountain top. Smith thinks Payton can return Denver to the glory days.

“He’ll know how to move those guys like we did. He’ll have a group of guys that want to run through brick walls for him. And he’ll make those guys stars in the league. I can promise you this, he won’t care where they got drafted,” Smith said.

Smith, of course, was undrafted out of Missouri Southern in 1994 before catching on with the Broncos. He had a huge career and is largely considered one of the two best receivers in franchise history. Smith caught 849 passes for more than 11,000 yards and 68 touchdowns. He was a huge part of winning both Super Bowl XXXII and Super Bowl XXXIII.

So, when he talks, people should listen. And Smith had plenty to say on Friday. To hear to his full interview, click here.

***

