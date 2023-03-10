Report: Broncos cap-clearing party continues with another big move

The Denver Broncos are clearing a ton of cap space ahead of free agency opening next week across the NFL, cutting two players earlier Friday and adding another soon thereafter.

According to multiple reports and confirmed by 9News Broncos Insider and 104.3 The Fan contributor Mike Klis, the Broncos released offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. Cutting the 30-year-old saves the Broncos $11 million in salary against the cap. Overall Friday’s moves when factoring in Chase Edmonds and Ronald Darby, Denver has cleared about $27 million in cap space, giving them about $37 million in cap space. Glasgow will carry a multi-million dollar dead cap figure against the Broncos number.

Glasgow signed a four-year, $44m contract with Denver in 2020 and ended up playing three seasons of it. The 6-foot-6 lineman started 13 games for Denver in 2022 and played in all 17. His first 13 games in Denver were all starts and he was solid before a leg break impacted his second season, halting him at seven games in 2021.

Glasgow was a third-round pick by Detroit out of Michigan.

While clearing the space is nice for the Broncos, they’ll still have to make some big moves to solidify their offensive line, particularly because starting left guard Dalton Risner is expected to go elsewhere in free agency. Meanwhile left tackle Garett Bolles will also be trying to come back from a broken leg.

How the Broncos use that cap space will be interesting given their needs at many positions.

