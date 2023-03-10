Close
One of the McCaffrey brothers lands a new coaching gig with the Dolphins

Mar 10, 2023, 11:41 AM
Christian McCaffrey Max McCaffrey...
(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The McCaffrey family is football royalty in the state of Colorado.

Ed won two Super Bowls with the Broncos in the late 1990s and is one of the better wide receivers the franchise has seen. He and his wife Lisa have four sons, all of whom played high school football locally at Valor Christian.

Ed even coached the Eagles before heading to the University of Northern Colorado for a couple of seasons to try his hand at the college ranks. It didn’t work out, as UNC moved on from Ed right after the 2022 season. His oldest son, Max, was the offensive coordinator while another son, Dylan, played QB.

Well, with a new coaching staff headed to Greeley, that meant Max needed a new gig. On Friday morning he found one, making the leap to the NFL ranks.

It’s a cool opportunity for the oldest McCaffrey brother. He bounced around as a player in the league with five different teams from 2016-19, but spent most of his time on practice squads. Max has one career NFL catch for four yards. He also briefly spent time in the XFL.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is a Colorado native and spent time as a ball boy with the Broncos and a later as a coaching intern. It’s unclear how well he knows the McCaffrey family, but one can connect the dots there might be a relationship there.

Meanwhile, Christian continues to tear up the NFL as a superstar for the 49ers, while the youngest brother, Luke, plays college football at Rice University.

***

