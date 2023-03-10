The Titans just cut a center the Broncos should probably take a look at

The Denver Broncos need offensive line help this offseason.

QB Russell Wilson was sacked 55 times in just 15 games in 2022, tying him for the most in the NFL with Chicago’s Justin Fields. Some of those on were on Wilson, but most were on the o-line.

With guard Dalton Risner likely to depart in free agency, Denver could be looking for three new starters in 2023. They certainly need a right tackle and a left guard, and potentially a center. Lloyd Cushenberry has been underwhelming at that spot, and only played eight games for the Broncos in 2022 after battling a groin injury.

The Graham Glasgow experiment at center was a brutal exercise, and Glasgow will almost certainly be a salary cap cut, so it’s a position GM George Paton should look to address. On Friday, an intriguing option from the Tennessee Titans became available.

Ben Jones has been in the league since 2012 and has a ton of experience and solid play under his belt. He’s started 151 of 172 games, including every one he’s played in since 2014. He spent the first four years of his career with the Texans before playing in Tennessee the last seven seasons.

Jones is the definition of durable, missing the first significant chunk of games in his career in 2022 with a concussion. Although sitting out those five contests didn’t stop him from earning his first Pro Bowl berth. He’s also led the way for running back Derrick Henry for years, perhaps the best rusher in the league.

And this video posted by the NFL of Jones playing through pain and then sharing a moment with his former head coach Mike Vrabel will make you like him even more.

Sometimes, football comes down to toughness. After playing through the pain of a gritty win, @Titans center Ben Jones shared an emotional moment with Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/FBkuJM23Cm — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 28, 2022

There’s no doubt Denver should pursue Jones, right? They need some big offensive line upgrades and he checks all the boxes.

Stay tuned, as legal tampering begins on Monday and free agency officially gets rolling on Wednesday.

