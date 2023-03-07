Close
Sean Payton reunites with ex-Saints wide receiver in Denver

Mar 7, 2023, 3:18 PM | Updated: 3:25 pm
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Senior Broncos Writer

Sean Payton got one of his old receivers to join him with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.

But no, it’s not Michael Thomas.

Denver signed Lil’Jordan Humphrey, a University of Texas product who spent parts of three seasons with the New Orleans Saints before they chose not to bring him back as a restricted free agent last year.

ESPN’s Field Yates first reported the addition.

Humphrey played 18 games over three seasons (2019-21) with the Saints, making 6 starts in that span. He amassed 295 yards and three touchdowns on 16 receptions with New Orleans, averaging 18.4 yards per catch.

The 6-foot-4 Humphrey isn’t a speed burner. His timed speed of 4.75 seconds for the 40-yard dash at the 2019 Scouting Combine was the slowest among wide receivers that year. But at 210 pounds and with 32-and-3/4-inch arms, he uses his size and leverage to make plays downfield.

Surprisingly for a rotational WR, Humphrey didn’t factor much on New Orleans’ special teams, playing just 52 snaps on that phase over three seasons. He saw 334 offensive snaps, averaging a career-high 21.6 offensive plays per game in 2021, Payton’s final season as their head coach.

Humphrey eventually landed with the New England Patriots last year. He had stints on their practice squad and their active roster through mid-November, when New England released him from its practice squad. He played in the first 6 games for the Patriots last season, catching 2 passes while seeing action on 128 offensive snaps.

