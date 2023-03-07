Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

On franchise-tag deadline day, Broncos face decision on Dre’Mont Jones

Mar 7, 2023, 12:45 AM
Dre'Mont Jones...
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

The NFL’s franchise tag is a funny thing. It confers an eight-figure windfall on almost anyone who receives it. Life-changing money!

And yet when it is issued, no one seems particularly pleased about it.

Tuesday at 2 p.m. MST, the 2023 franchise-tag deadline arrives. The Broncos have one candidate: defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones. There are no indications that Denver will use their option to tag him, and far more signs that he will test the market.

More often than not, “test the market” means “goodbye.” That’s the way of things at this time of year. March brings change out of a frosty winter, and it yields the same sort of changes for hundreds of players with expiring NFL contracts.

Jones will get a substantial deal. As mentioned recently, a good recent barometer is the contract Washington gave Jonathan Allen in 2021. The production levels of Jones and Allen are similar to this point in their careers. Allen had more quarterback hits per 17 games — 14.7 to Jones’ 11.5. But Jones had more sacks per 17 games — 6.7 to Allen’s 5.6.

Allen received $44.14 million guaranteed and an average per-year contractual value of $14.4 million.

Adjusted for the increase in the salary cap — 23.2 percent, from $182.5 million to $224.8 million — Jones can reasonably expect somebody to pay him a minimum of $17.7 million per year. And given the scarcity of his skill set — interior pass rushers are notoriously hard to find — $20 million a year isn’t out of the equation.

Tagging Jones on Tuesday would cost the Broncos $19.727 million against the cap.

But it would make sense — even if they don’t want him back long-term.

The consequence could be massive to the Broncos’ salary-cap situation as the new league year begins. That’s because the tag charge hits immediately. It comes off if the Broncos execute a tag-and-trade and deal Jones. But if they trade him, it might not happen until closer to the draft. There’s no guarantee it would happen in a time frame that would allow the Broncos to be as active as they might like to be in the first wave of free agency,

So, why not just let Jones walk in free agency if they don’t want him? After all, the Broncos would get a third-round compensatory pick if he leaves, right?

Potentially.

The catch is that to get that compensatory pick, the Broncos could not sign an unrestricted free agent of a similar caliber. Otherwise, those third-round comp picks would cancel each other out … and the Broncos would be left with nothing if Jones walks.

Now, if they sign players who were cut by their teams, this doesn’t apply. Those are street free agents. So, if the New Orleans Saints make, for example, Jameis Winston or Andrus Peat cap casualties and release them, they wouldn’t count toward the compensatory calculus.

But some of the splash free agents the Broncos could add would effectively wipe out any compensatory draft capital to the Broncos for 2024.

Last week at the Scouting Combine, Sean Payton noted that he was operating with “no rear-view mirrors.” Or even “side-view mirrors,” he added. You know, the ones that have the message, “Objects are closer than they may appear.”

Well, the prospect of a defensive line without Jones could be closer than it appears.

Tagging Jones isn’t ideal because of the immediate cap hit — unless it’s a bridge to a deal happening soon.

But it beats a potential alternative: getting nothing at all.

***

Broncos

Sean Payton...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – March 6th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: the biggest takeaways from the 2023 NFL Combine, surprise positions the Broncos will be looking at in the draft, are their Saints players the Broncos should be considering in trades or free agency, plus more! […]
1 day ago
Jameis Winston...
Andrew Mason

With Derek Carr joining New Orleans, which Saints could be cap casualties and in the Broncos’ sights?

Could Jameis Winston now be in play for the Broncos as Russell Wilson's backup? And who else could be in play?
1 day ago
K'Waun Williams...
Will Petersen

Should the Broncos call the Titans about star running back Derrick Henry?

National reporter Mike Silver wrote that the Titans were shopping Henry at the combine; the problem is Denver's lack of draft picks this year
1 day ago
Anthony Richardson...
Cecil Lammey

Did this year’s Josh Allen emerge from the 2023 Scouting Combine?

As the "underwear Olympics" come to a close in Indianapolis, one player rose to the top of the charts, wowing the scouts with his performance
1 day ago
Kyle Sloter...
Andrew Mason

Watch: Kyle Sloter throws TD to beat Paxton Lynch-led team in XFL

It's a league of players in the "Where are they now?" file, but the XFL on Sunday brought together two ex-Broncos quarterbacks.
2 days ago
Josh Jacobs...
Will Petersen

Broncos’ free agent wish list, and potentially Sean Payton’s, just got shorter

NFL Network reports the Raiders will use the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs and retain his rights, should they not reach a long-term contract extension
4 days ago
On franchise-tag deadline day, Broncos face decision on Dre’Mont Jones