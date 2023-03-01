There are plenty of options for the Broncos to finally find a right tackle

The Denver Broncos have not had a quality starting right tackle consistently since Orlando Franklin was last in that position for the 2013 season. We’re going on almost 10 years where the Broncos have had a turnstile on the right side, and I’m not sure they can fix it this year in free agency.

In 2022, the plan was for Billy Turner to play right tackle for the Broncos. Turner is a good veteran, and his signing was well regarded because of his capability of playing solid football. However, Turner was only available for seven starts in the 2022 season. Instead of having Turner lock down the right side, the Broncos had to rotate through guys like Cam Fleming and Calvin Anderson while Turner missed time.

There is no doubt that the right tackle is the biggest problem for the Broncos to solve. However, one must wonder if they’ll continue swinging and missing at the position.

So, who is it gonna be this year and can they finally end the curse of the right tackle position? Let’s take a

look.

Dang It, Kyle

It’s easy to see the reasons why the San Francisco 49ers have had so much success under head coach Kyle Shanahan – they have quality talent and depth on their offensive line. So, why not steal away a player they’re letting hit free agency because of the depth behind him?

There is a former top-10 pick, and a staple on the 49ers offensive line who is going to hit the open market this offseason.

Mike McGlinchey (SF) – One of the best options for the Broncos this offseason is 49ers OT Mike McGlinchey. He’s been graded positively as a run-blocker for years, and he’s decent in pass protection. With the way the Broncos want to run the ball in 2023, I think adding a player like McGlinchey would make sense. However, he does need to cut down on his penalties and sacks allowed. Last season, McGlinchey played 1,036 snaps at right tackle but had 10 penalties and allowed 6.0 sacks. The Broncos need him to be better than that if he’s going to be protecting QB Russell Wilson in 2023.

2019 Draft Redux

Sometimes in a draft class, you can only select one player from a talented pool. This makes for tough decisions as there may not be much separating some of the players at the top of the class.

That may have been the case in the 2019 NFL Draft, and the Broncos went with LG Dalton Risner in the second round. With Risner perhaps moving on in free agency, the Broncos could get a do-over with another second-rounder from that draft.

Jawaan Taylor (Jax) – We’ve seen Taylor go through his ups-and-downs during his pro career. He’s graded above average in pass protection, but his run-blocking grades are among the worst in the league. For a team like the Broncos who are going to run as much as possible, I’m not sure if Taylor is a perfect fit. He’s a name, and I believe he’s still developing, but the worst part of his game is not just bad – it’s really bad. To fit with the Broncos, Taylor would have to take huge strides as a run-blocker.

Reclamation Project

It takes time for many offensive linemen to hit their stride in the NFL. Sometimes the development of a prospect takes some time, and that’s why it may be better to look for second-contract linemen in free agency.

Do the Broncos want a reclamation project who has yet to play up to his potential?

Andre Dillard (PHI) – Once thought to be the heir to longtime Eagles LT Jason Peters, Dillard was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Eagles declined to pick up Dillard’s fifth-year option, and that’s why he’s set to be a free agent this year. Dillard has skill as a pass-protector, and he’s a solid left tackle when asked to start (9 career starts). However, injuries and inconsistencies have plagued his game in the pros. In 2022 as a backup, Dillard was available in 12 games but played only 37 snaps on offense with the count coming at RG (22), LG (11), and LT (4). Denver could add Dillard to play right tackle this year with a plan on rejuvenating him as a possible left tackle for the future.

Other Options

Isaiah Wynn (NE) – A former first-round pick (2018), Wynn is a reliable starter when healthy. The problem is that he struggles to stay healthy. A torn Achilles’ knocked him out of his rookie season, and over the last four seasons Wynn has played more than 10 games just once (2021, 16 games). Last year Wynn suffered back, shoulder, and foot injuries that finally landed him on Injured Reserve in December. He’s a good right tackle, but the Broncos better have a backup plan if they pick up Wynn and he continues to struggle with injuries.

Brandon Parker (LV) – I don’t think Parker is the answer at right tackle, but the size and run-blocking ability is there. He’s started 32 games in his pro career at right tackle, but Parker grades poorly in terms of penalties, quarterback hits, and sacks allowed. He will be a cheaper option, and Parker is likely better as a reserve player. If the Broncos miss on some of the bigger name free agents, then collecting guys like Parker might be their plan.

Andrew Wylie (KC) – Undrafted out of Easter Washington in 2017, Wylie has been with the Chiefs for the last five years. During that time, Wylie has moved across the offensive line with 24 starts at right guard, 11 starts at left guard, and 24 starts at right tackle. He played 1,088 snaps at right tackle in 2022 battling through an elbow injury in the back half of the season. Pro Football Focus has an overall grade of 63.1 on Wylie’s game last year where he is average at both pass- and run-blocking. His position versatility and starting experience could be attractive to the Broncos.

