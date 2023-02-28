What options do the Broncos have for replacing Dalton Risner at guard?

Stop me if you’ve heard this before; the Denver Broncos’ offensive line needs work. Everyone is fixated on the hole at right tackle, but the interior of the line is going to require attention, as well. The Broncos need to address their guard position this offseason.

Dalton Risner has been a starter for them since they selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s been available for 62 games over the last four seasons, and Risner has started every game during that time. He’s missed a little bit of time due to nagging injuries, but he’s been a consistent player up front. Risner may not have yet played up to his potential or flourished in the way the Broncos had hoped. Now, heading to the open market, should the Broncos let him go?

I could make the argument that Risner is the best guard who is going to be available in free agency. Even if that’s the case, the Broncos might want to move on.

Is it time to upgrade the guard position with a free agent? Let’s take a look.

Stealing from the (NFC) champs

Every year after the Super Bowl, the participating teams have their rosters picked over by other teams. That’s going to be the case once again this year for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles didn’t have a single average player on the offensive line, so that’d be a good place for the Broncos to pluck from.

Isaac Seumalo (PHI) – Entering the 2022 season, Seumalo had played in only 11 games over the previous two seasons. Injuries had caused the Eagles to be concerned about his availability, but he bounced back in a big way last season. Seumalo played in all 17 regular season games, and he did not have a single performance that was graded below average. Over the last two months of the season, Seumalo’s pass-blocking was outstanding, and one could make the argument that he was the best on a great unit as they made their way to the Super Bowl.

I have the power!

Under new head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos want to run the ball early and often. They’ll be a balanced offense with QB Russell Wilson running the show, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see the Broncos even lean a little run-heavy in 2023.

So, why not look at a guard from a team that is the definition of run-heavy?

Ben Powers (BAL) – Powers was a nasty player in college, and he’s brought that same attitude to the pro level. He’s huge, weighing in at 338 pounds, and as a former wrestler he understands leverage which helps him dominate in the trenches. In 2022, Powers made even more strides as a pass protector. Playing almost 1,100 snaps at left guard, Powers did not allow a single sack and only one quarterback hit while the Ravens went through three different quarterbacks behind him. If you want an attitude adjustment, then Powers is the perfect fit.

Athletic train

Payton is going to implement a “spread/power” concept when he can run his offense as designed. That means the players up front need to be powerful but also athletic to get to the second level of the defense when asked.

This is not a great class of guards available in free agency, but there is one big/athletic standout who seems to be improving as a starter.

Nate Davis (TEN) – It was his athleticism that got Davis drafted out of Charlotte in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Davis weighs 316 pounds, but he moves like a lighter man. His run-blocking has been a standout trait for Davis as he would maintain blocks down the field while RB Derrick Henry gashed opponents on the ground.

However, Davis made huge strides in pass protection last season. He was below average in pass protection before the 2022 season. Last year, Davis recorded a career-best 66.8 pass-blocking grade from PFF while giving up 3.0 sacks and allowing one quarterback hit.

Other options

Will Hernandez (ARZ) – Hernandez has done a fine job as a pass protector during his NFL career. With a couple of different stops, Hernandez has proven that he’s average as a run blocker but above average when it comes to protecting the quarterback. He played almost 850 snaps last year at right guard for the Cardinals, and his seven penalties is something he’ll need to clean up for his new team.

Elijah Wilkinson (ATL) – I’ve always appreciated Wilkinson’s game. Undrafted out of UMass in 2017, Wilkinson spent four seasons of development with the Broncos. He was able to record time as a guard, but Wilkinson also started at right tackle for the Broncos (19 games over 2019 and 2020). Last year, Wilkinson played 574 snaps at left guard for the Falcons. Like many on this list, Wilkinson was good in pass protection but graded as an average run blocker.

Dan Feeney (NYJ) – Feeney is a solid player with starting experience. He may be best suited to be a trusted reserve, but perhaps the Broncos would want to give him a chance to compete for a starting job. A third-round pick out of Indiana in the 2017 NFL draft (Chargers), Feeney is a versatile player who even got two snaps at tight end last year for the Jets. He only played 103 snaps last year at right guard, but he started three full seasons for the Chargers between 2018-2020. One of those seasons (2020), Feeney was the starting center, so he offers position versatility in addition to his experience at guard.

