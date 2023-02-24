Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
RAPIDS

MLS executives vote Stan Kroenke, KSE, worst owner in the league

Feb 24, 2023, 12:25 PM | Updated: 12:28 pm
E. Stanley Kroenke, Josh Kroenke...
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The owner of a recent Super Bowl winner, Stanley Cup winner and the current second-best team in basketball, is not getting much love for his running of Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids.

Stan Kroenke’s Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, owner of the local soccer club was voted the worst ownership situation in MLS in an anonymous poll of 20 league executives conducted by The Athletic an released on Thursday.

Kroenke got six votes for the worst owner in the league, followed by three for Miami’s Jorge Mas and three for San Jose’s John Fisher.

The article comments this about KSE:

It seems the same names continue to pop up here, and it’s hard to envision a world in which Kroenke isn’t a perpetual contender for this honor. The longtime Colorado Rapids owner certainly doesn’t meddle with the operations of his club, but that seems to be due more to neglect than out of any deference to the folks that he’s hired. He certainly isn’t giving the Rapids much money to work with. Unlike the Kroenke-owned LA Rams of the NFL and Arsenal of the Premier League, Colorado is one of the most chronically underfunded teams in the league.

“That they’re a small-market team while SoFi Stadium sits 1,000 miles to the southwest is a f—ing abomination,” said one executive.

Meanwhile, the in the vote for best owner Colorado billionaire and LA Galaxy owner Philip Anschutz tied for second behind Atlanta’s Arthur Blank. Anschutz brought the Rapids into MLS in the league’s 1996 inaugural season, owning the club until 2003 when he sold it to KSE.

Correctly stated Kroenke rarely jaunts to Commerce City only making three known appearances at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park since 2015.

The good news for Rapids fans is the group of polled executives voted Robin Fraser the most underrated coach in the league while team executive Padraig Smith received votes for best league executive and his offseason got noted as one of the better winters in MLS. Hope for the Rapids to return to the playoffs after a down season in 2022, following a stellar 2021 regular season.

Complaints about KSE are not limited to the Rapids, with many in Denver critical of Stan and Josh Kroenke’s run of the Avalanche, Nuggets and Mammoth despite the success of each team and a more flexible pocket recently. The comments go down to details like practice facilities, which are planned to be redone, KSE has built a reputation for sub-par quality. Though some of these thoughts have disappeared behind all the winning. The chief concern among fans continues to be a carrier dispute between KSE-owned Regional Sports Network Altitude TV and cable giant Comcast. The two monopoly-like companies have been going at it for a half-decade as RSNs have eroded across America amidst the streaming wars, leaving Kroenke’s teams off television for many for years. This won’t be an issue for the Rapids in the coming season, as MLS has jumped fully in on going to Apple TV, broadcasting all the league’s games on the streaming service.

***

Rapids

Cole Bassett...
Jake Shapiro

Rapids drop ‘New Day’ secondary kits in support of mental health in Colorado

The Colorado Rapids launched a slick new secondary kit on Wednesday, the first jersey that was co-designed by a local artist in MLS history
10 days ago
Ethan Horvath...
Jake Shapiro

Ted Lasso pens billboard message to Colorado’s World Cup goalie

Ethan Horvath will be the first Coloradan on the United States Men's National Team for the World Cup, he should check out the this message
3 months ago
Sam Vines...
Jake Shapiro

Colorado’s Sam Vines starting for USMNT, next stop World Cup roster?

Colorado native and former Rapids left-back Sam Vines is getting the start for the United Stats Men's National Team against Japan Friday
5 months ago
Tim Tebow...
Jake Shapiro

Tim Tebow gets into sports team ownership, buys part of future soccer club

The former Denver Broncos quarterback is joining an ownership group for a new United Soccer League franchise planned for Jacksonville
6 months ago
Fans of Mexico...
Jake Shapiro

Denver snubbed, not selected as a host city for 2026 World Cup

FIFA announced that Denver has not been chosen as a host city for the 2026 World Cup
8 months ago
Josh Kroenke...
Andrew Mason

Are the Denver teams truly Kroenke’s red-headed stepchildren?

The Avalanche, Nuggets and Rapids are perceived as the lesser lights of the Kroenke sports empire. But that perception reflects the reality.
9 months ago
MLS executives vote Stan Kroenke, KSE, worst owner in the league