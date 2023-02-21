Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

A Broncos assistant coach who dates back to Vance Joseph’s tenure moves on

Feb 20, 2023, 8:44 PM
Zach Azzanni...
(Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)
(Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

Zach Azzanni survived two previous coaching changes, enduring through the changeover to Vic Fangio and the transition to Nathaniel Hackett. But he won’t stick around the Broncos for the Sean Payton era.

Azzanni elected to reunite with Hackett with the New York Jets. He’ll have the same position he held with the Broncos: wide receiver coach. KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis first reported the move.

The record of Broncos wide receivers during Azzanni’s five years on the job had ups and downs. On the positive side, Tim Patrick blossomed from a practice-squad player into a key contributor who rarely dropped passes and earned a three-year contract midway through the 2021 season. 2018 second-round pick Courtland Sutton also became a Pro Bowler in just two years with Azzanni’s tutelage. But Sutton struggled to recapture his early-career form after a 2020 torn ACL.

2018 fourth-round pick DaeSean Hamilton also struggled with drops before injuries caught up with him, and 2020 first-round choice Jerry Jeudy had an inconsistent start to his career before finally emerging down the stretch last season.

Azzanni’s departure ensures that every position coach from the Broncos’ offense last year will not return. Running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley now is the head coach at Wayne State University. Quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Klint Kubiak joined the San Francisco 49ers as passing-game coordinator. Tight-ends coach Jake Moreland joined the Houston Texans’ staff. And interim coach Jerry Rosburg dismissed offensive-line coach Butch Barry in his first day on the job. Barry subsequently joined the Miami Dolphins as their offensive-line coach.

Sean Payton is an offensive guru by trade and C.V., of course. Now, the staff on that side of the ball will be entirely his own.

***

Broncos

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Count...
Cecil Lammey

Patience is a virtue in the Broncos quest to fill out their coaching staff

While it may be frustrating at times that things are moving slowly, there's no reason for Sean Payton to rush in putting together his staff
21 hours ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Count...
Andrew Mason

Rex Ryan formally interviews with Sean Payton for Broncos defensive-coordinator position

Ryan, a former Jets and Bills head coach was in Denver over the weekend to interview for the defensive coordinator job.
2 days ago
Paxton Lynch...
Andrew Mason

Watch: Paxton Lynch throws XFL TD to fellow ex-Bronco, then gets benched

Lynch, Cody Latimer, Max Borghi and Wade Phillips were among the familiar names who were a part of an XFL game Saturday night in Houston.
3 days ago
Russell Wilson...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – February 17, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey breaks down the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Follow @CecilLammey
4 days ago
Ben Kotwica...
Will Petersen

Report: Ben Kotwica set to become Broncos’ special teams coordinator

Kotwica spent five seasons with Washington as special teams coordinator from 2014-2018, plus stints with the Jets, Falcons and Vikings
4 days ago
Rex Ryan...
Nate Jackson

Rex Ryan would play a big role in the Broncos mission to “fix Russ”

Having a defensive coordinator who would push the much-maligned quarterback every day in practice would be good for all involved
4 days ago
A Broncos assistant coach who dates back to Vance Joseph’s tenure moves on