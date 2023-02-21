A Broncos assistant coach who dates back to Vance Joseph’s tenure moves on

Zach Azzanni survived two previous coaching changes, enduring through the changeover to Vic Fangio and the transition to Nathaniel Hackett. But he won’t stick around the Broncos for the Sean Payton era.

Azzanni elected to reunite with Hackett with the New York Jets. He’ll have the same position he held with the Broncos: wide receiver coach. KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis first reported the move.

Per source. Zach Azzanni has been hired by the New York Jets as WR coach, per source. Got some help from Jets' OC Nathaniel Hackett. Azzanni's 7th season as NFL WR coach. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 20, 2023

The record of Broncos wide receivers during Azzanni’s five years on the job had ups and downs. On the positive side, Tim Patrick blossomed from a practice-squad player into a key contributor who rarely dropped passes and earned a three-year contract midway through the 2021 season. 2018 second-round pick Courtland Sutton also became a Pro Bowler in just two years with Azzanni’s tutelage. But Sutton struggled to recapture his early-career form after a 2020 torn ACL.

2018 fourth-round pick DaeSean Hamilton also struggled with drops before injuries caught up with him, and 2020 first-round choice Jerry Jeudy had an inconsistent start to his career before finally emerging down the stretch last season.

Azzanni’s departure ensures that every position coach from the Broncos’ offense last year will not return. Running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley now is the head coach at Wayne State University. Quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Klint Kubiak joined the San Francisco 49ers as passing-game coordinator. Tight-ends coach Jake Moreland joined the Houston Texans’ staff. And interim coach Jerry Rosburg dismissed offensive-line coach Butch Barry in his first day on the job. Barry subsequently joined the Miami Dolphins as their offensive-line coach.

Sean Payton is an offensive guru by trade and C.V., of course. Now, the staff on that side of the ball will be entirely his own.

