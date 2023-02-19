Watch: Paxton Lynch throws XFL TD to fellow ex-Bronco, then gets benched

Over five years after his last NFL regular-season snap, Paxton Lynch is still getting paid to play football. And his first touchdown pass in the XFL came with an old Broncos teammate.

Lynch, one of the biggest draft busts in Broncos history, threw the first touchdown pass in Orlando Guardians history. On the receiving end was another Broncos draft pick whose NFL career was below expectations, 2014 second-round pick Cody Latimer.

Latimer didn’t live up to expectations as a Bronco, either. Drafted in the second round of one of the all-time great wide-receiver drafts, he caught just 35 passes and scored only 3 touchdowns in four Broncos seasons. But Latimer at least was a plus player on special teams during his four Bronco seasons. And he played out his rookie contract — unlike Lynch, who the Broncos waived after two seasons and a third training camp.

Latimer looks like he’ll keep his playing time with the Guardians. He finished the game with 68 yards on a team-leading 5 receptions. The game was Latimer’s first regular-season action since he played 15 games for the New York Giants in the 2019 season.

Meanwhile, Lynch — who grew up near Orlando in Deltona, Fla. — didn’t make it to the end of the game. Although he completed 15 of his 21 passes, he got benched in the second half for Quinten Dormady after tossing an interception to Houston Roughnecks LB Tavante Beckett.

Dormady didn’t fare any better, throwing two interceptions in his second-half work. He also matched Lynch by throwing a single touchdown pass in Orlando’s 33-12 loss.

For Lynch, this is his second consecutive year making a foray into spring football. He played for the USFL’s Michigan Panthers last spring and struggled there.

Lynch also had a practice-squad stint with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League in 2021. All told, Lynch has now been in four leagues — matching the number of touchdown passes he threw as a Bronco.

On the opposing Roughnecks, 2022 Broncos camp RB Max Borghi — a Pomona H.S. product — scored a touchdown. He led Houston with 42 rushing yards and was second on the team with 74 yards from scrimmage.

Borghi, of course, had a 14-day stint with the Broncos last summer before they waived him. The Roughnecks signed him Nov. 17.

Coaching the Roughnecks is former Broncos head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

The third version of the XFL began play Saturday. Actor Dwayne Johnson runs the league, having bought the 2020 XFL’s assets in bankruptcy court.