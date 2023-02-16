Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

Sean Payton’s plan for short-yardage situations revealed, exploiting a quirky rule

Feb 16, 2023, 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:24 pm
Sean Payton...
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles rode a unique quarterback, quirky rule and smart gameplan to find an edge this season en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

The Eagles used young, powerful and speedy hurler Jalen Hurts to plow through short-yardage piles with the help of a traffic awesome offensive line and a few teammates pushing him from behind. Thanks to a rule that has only allowed this type of play since 2005 in the NFL and 2013 in college, the Eagles turned third and fourth and short situations into a game of Rugby.

Here’s one of those quarterback sneaks from Sunday’s Super Bowl, where the Eagles scored the game’s first points:

New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton watched the game get broadcasted on the network he just worked at. And Payton sees something he could take advantage of apparently, telling former NFL official and current rules analyst Dean Blandino that the Broncos will run the rugby form of the quarterback sneak every game in 2023.

“I was talking to (Broncos coach) Sean Payton during Sunday’s game, and he said we’re going to do this every time next season if they don’t take it out,” Blandino said to 33rd Team in a story about the play possibly being out-lawed next year.

“It amounts to a rugby scrum. The NFL wants to showcase the athleticism and skill of our athletes. This is just not a skillful play,” he continued. “This is just a tactic that is not an aesthetically pleasing play, and I think the competition committee is going to take a look at it.’”

The Eagles were top five in the league on both third and fourth-down conversation rates this past season. And per NFL.com, the Eagles gained 31 first downs on quarterback sneaks in the 2022 season, including in the playoffs heading into the Super Bowl. According to Pro Football Focus data, no other offense has gained 20 first downs on quarterback sneaks in a season over the last decade-and-a-half.

Hurts had 10 first downs on the ground during the 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Six of them came on quarterback sneaks with all of those featuring players behind Hurts pushing the signal caller.

The question is: why is Payton letting the cat out of the bag? Does he hope that the play gets banned?

Could the veteran Russell Wilson be capable of running this play at least 17 times and taking those hits? Or if the Broncos really do run it would they go wildcat or bring in a specialty quarterback like possible Saints free agent Taysom Hill?

The game plan revelation may lead to more questions than it answers at this moment but it does show Payton is learned and grown in his year hiatus rather than becoming a fossil like other coaches-turned-broadcaster-turned-back-again-to-coach.

***

Broncos

Mike Westhoff...
Will Petersen

Former special teams coach with Payton says he will “meet up” with old friend

Mike Westhoff, who has more than 25 years of coaching experience as a special teams coordinator, is headed to Denver to meet up with Payton
15 hours ago
Kris Richard...
Will Petersen

Another name joins growing list of Broncos defensive coordinator candidates

Kris Richard worked with Broncos head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans during the 2021 season as the defensive backs coach
15 hours ago
Vance Joseph...
Will Petersen

Report: A big twist, as the Broncos are now looking at Vance Joseph for DC

The Broncos are looking for a new defensive coordinator, and it may not be Rex Ryan; Vance Joseph could be coming back to Denver this season
2 days ago
Rex Ryan...
Will Petersen

Report: Rex Ryan a ‘top candidate’ to become Broncos defensive coordinator

New head coach Sean Payton interviewed Ryan for the DC job over the weekend, and now Ian Rapoport is reporting it's close to happening
2 days ago
Russell Wilson...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – February 15, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey breaks down the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Follow @CecilLammey
2 days ago
Rob Gronkowski...
Will Petersen

Is there actually smoke with Sean Payton, Rob Gronkowski and the Broncos?

The future Hall of Famer didn't play in 2022, and appears to still be retired, but that isn't stopping Payton from playfully recruiting him
2 days ago
Sean Payton’s plan for short-yardage situations revealed, exploiting a quirky rule