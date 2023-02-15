Rapids drop ‘New Day’ secondary kits in support of mental health in Colorado

The Colorado Rapids launched a slick new secondary kit on Wednesday, the first jersey that was co-designed by a local artist in MLS history.

Denver artist Pat Milbery, known for his Love This City mural on Broadway and Park Ave, designed the New Day Kit ahead of the 2023 MLS season.

The jersey features a bright, geometric design inspired by Colorado’s sunrises and sunsets, along with Milbery’s distinct street art style. As part of the New Day Kit’s launch, the Rapids are partnering with Mental Health Colorado (MHC) and UCHealth to bring attention to the current mental health crisis in Colorado, reduce the stigma of seeking help and amplify awareness of public resources. The Rapids will support mental health initiatives throughout the year, while also donating a combined $25,000 to various nonprofits serving mental health needs in the state, including MHC, they said in a news release.

The first MLS kit designed by an artist 💙🏔 Learn more about our partnership with Colorado icon Pat Milbery » https://t.co/CWACuNXq25 pic.twitter.com/FEgUNbxRyA — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) February 15, 2023

“In our drive to be the heartbeat of sport in Colorado, we are proud to work with a local artist in Pat Milbery on this kit launch, and even more importantly, to raise awareness and help tackle a significant issue facing our community as a whole,” said Colorado Rapids Sr. Vice President of Business Operations Wayne Brant in a news release. “With the New Day Kit, we see an opportunity to once again connect directly with our state by using Colorado’s stunning landscape as the inspiration for the jersey, while working with our local partners to bring attention to a mental health crisis that affects so many. We hope this can help change the perception around a topic that is affecting our friends, families and neighbors, and help shine light on a pathway to a brighter, new day.”

More than just a shirt. A platform to support Mental Health Awareness. Introducing the New Day Kit 💙 pic.twitter.com/SCMzf08IhI — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) February 15, 2023

The jersey has two custom signoffs—a geometric heart on the lower left front and a sunset icon on the back neck—that Milbery created exclusively for the Rapids. The New Day Kit is part of an ongoing partnership between the Rapids and Milbery, an artist and former professional snowboarder known for his positive design ethos and large-scale murals across Denver. Milbery previously painted a custom mural for the club at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park during the 2022 season with support from Adidas and Athlete Ally.

💙 Designed by local artist Pat Milbery 🌄 Inspired by Colorado's colorful skies Purchase your 2023 New Day Kit now » https://t.co/kaMHsnFazX pic.twitter.com/wV7CZinvDu — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) February 15, 2023

The New Day Kit is available online at ColoradoRapids.com, and fans in the Denver area can bring their New Day jersey to the Rapids’ Season Kickoff Party on March 1 to receive free name and number customizations. The Rapids have also set up a link on their website for more information on the New Day Kit, including links to public mental health resources.

For fans clamoring for more blue in the Rapids burgundy and blue, they got exactly that.

The Rapids kick off their 2023 MLS season on the road against Seattle Sounders FC on Feb. 26.

