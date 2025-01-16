Nuggets share Nikola Jokic injury status ahead of Heat game

Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable with a right elbow strain for the Denver Nuggets game against the Miami Heat in South Florida on Friday.

Jokic was a late scratch from the lineup on Wednesday for the Nuggets against the Houston Rockets. He did not play because of an elbow injury. Michael Malone said after the loss that the injury popped up during warm-ups, and he was unsure of its severity at the time.

Malone has very few details on Jokic’s elbow injury—he says it did pop up last minute. Earlier he called tonight as a whole “disappointing.” pic.twitter.com/mhhwVfV1Fi — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) January 16, 2025

Jokic had been on the injury report Tuesday for an illness but played during the team’s win in Dallas where Jamal Murray scored 45 points. The three-time MVP just came back last weekend after missing two games last week due to the sickness. Jokic tallied yet another triple-double in that game against the Mavs. But Jokic was not on the injury report before Wednesday’s game. He warmed up before during his normal time with a sleeve on his right arm, which is unusual for the three-time MVP. He also cut his standard workout short.

Jokic is averaging 30.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 55.5% from the field and 47.4% from deep. Through 34 games played in his season, he’s chasing yet another MVP while the Nuggets chase down home-court advantage in the West.

The Nuggets head to Florida this weekend with games against the Heat and Orlando Magic. They return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on national TV next Tuesday.