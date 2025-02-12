Close
NUGGETS REACTION

Julian Strawther gets last-minute add to NBA All-Star Weekend

Feb 12, 2025, 10:57 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The NBA announced on Wednesday that second-year Denver Nuggets shooting guard Julian Strawther has been selected to the 2025 Rising Stars game, replacing Portland’s Scoot Henderson.

Strawther, 22, becomes the 17th Nuggets player in franchise history to represent Denver in the Rising Stars game and the first since Bones Hyland in 2023.

The sophomore is the Nuggets’ lone player to have appeared in every contest this season. Across 54 games this season, including three recent starts, he’s averaging 9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 43.5% from the field and 36.3% from three in 22.5 minutes per game. Among second-year bench players, he ranks first in total points (479), minutes played (1112), FGM (170), FGA (388), 3FGM (79,) and 3FGA (215).

The former Gonzaga Bulldog has the best three-point percentage (36.2%) of all second-year guards (min. four 3FGA per game) and has shot 50% or better with at least five FGA in 20 games this season, the most of any second-year bench player. The Nuggets are 26-8 when the Las Vegas native plays 20+ minutes and 3-0 when he is in the starting lineup.

The Nuggets got Strawther on draft night with the 29th overall pick. He’ll be placed on Team M for Friday’s event, named for Naismith Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond, an honorary head coach. That’s Henderson’s spot, who can not participate because of a right ankle sprain.

The game will be at Chase Center in San Francisco, which is hosting NBA All-Star 2025 events. New this year, the winner of the four-team Rising Stars mini-tournament will earn a spot to play in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

The only other Nuggets player headed to All-Star Weekend is Nikola Jokic, who is starting in Sunday’s game. As of now, there are no Denver participants in Saturday’s events which include the dunk and three-point contests.

