NUGGETS REACTION

Joel Embiid will not play for the 76ers against the Nuggets again

Jan 30, 2025, 4:30 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Philadelphia 76ers will again be without their former NBA MVP when they meet three-time league MVP and the Denver Nuggets on Friday. The injury report lists Joel Embiid among the several big-name 76ers out for the matchup against Nikola Jokic and friends.

The 76ers have been without their star center since Jan. 4 and have gone 5-8 during that stretch though they have won four in a row. It’s part of a larger story from Philly, who have only had their big man for 13 games this season all the while several other injury issues have plagued the team to a lousy 19-27 record. He signed an extension giving him $300 million over the coming seasons.

Likewise, nine-time All-Star and key offseason Paul George has been limited to 30 games and he will miss a third consecutive contest on Friday night. Embiid is still managing his left knee pain and George has a problem finger on his left hand. George played but was a non-factor in Denver’s 144-109 blowout win against Philly earlier this month in Colorado. Embiid, of course, missed that game.

The 76ers will also be without backup center Andre Drummond, key role players Caleb Martin and KJ Marin as well as standout rookie Jared McCain, who suffered a season-ending injury in December. Meanwhile, the Nuggets will have their whole rotation as they look to snap their longest losing streak of the season. The Nuggets haven’t won in Philly since March of 2022, though Embiid has played in each of the two home games against Jokic in that period.

Jokic is making a case for a fourth MVP and has lead the Nuggets to a 28-19 record which is fourth in the stronger West. The 76ers are on the outside looking in of the play-in as they finish January. Some are hopeful Embiid will return to game action very soon.

