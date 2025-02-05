Close
DENVER BRONCOS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Top NFL analyst targets 2 players for Broncos to draft

Feb 5, 2025, 1:48 PM | Updated: 1:52 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos head coach and one of ESPN’s top NFL analysts agree on what the team needs this offseason: an offensive weapon.

Sean Payton calls that style of player a joker, ones like Reggie Bush, Jimmy Graham, Jeremy Shockey, Darren Sproles and Alvin Kamara. Basically, a running back or tight end who can contribute in both the run and pass games. Mina Kimes simply says a playmaker should fill the role—nonetheless, both agree the Broncos need to beef up their offensive options.

Kimes plan to get one of these players in Denver revolves around utilizing the team’s first-round pick at No. 20.

“I wrote playmaker,” Kimes said on her podcast about what every playoff loser needs to improve. “Don’t think it needs to specifically be a running back, receiver, or tight end…”

“I did write Tyler Warren down as a tight end,” Kimes kept on. “Now, he might be a little too rich for them…but watching him play this year…he strikes me as someone Sean Payton would covet immensely for this offense.”

“Is this a possible Ashton Jeanty location,” Kimes asked. “They really need a back. They’ve got a line. This feels like the team where the run game could be so good. It’s so close to being good.”

Jeanty had a monster year this past fall for Boise State, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He finished a close second to CU’s Travis Hunter in the Heisman Trophy voting. He’s shown pass-catching abilities in past, snagging 43 catches for 569 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver in 2023—though those numbers dipped last year.

And then there’s Warren, a former high school quarterback who still got snaps there for Penn State. The tight end has a lot in common with former Payton star Taysom Hill. Winning the John Mackey Award this season, catching a Big Ten-best 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns across 16 games. He also rushed 26 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns, adding six passes for 35 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos haven’t had a star-tight end or running back in some time. Denver hasn’t had a rusher go for 1,200 yards since Reuben Droughns in 2004—something seven backs achieved this last season. Similarly, the team hasn’t had a real stud tight end since Julius Thomas early on in Peyton Manning’s tenure.

Now that Payton has his passer in Bo Nix, it’s time to find the Broncos a playmaker.

