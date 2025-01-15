Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Sean Payton won’t reveal much, but Broncos have a plan at RB

Jan 15, 2025, 1:01 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos returned to the playoffs in 2024, finding good players at positions all over the team but the running backs room was still a struggle.

The Broncos rushing attack was middle of the pack or bottom third in many running statistics. And that’s with Bo Nix, who was top ten among quarterbacks in both yards and touchdowns on the ground. So among the team’s chief needs this offseason seems to be finding a lead back.

In Broncos Country already are Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie and Audric Estime. The first is a free agent and many expect him to leave town. McLaughlin has been a pleasant surprise as a receiving back, stomping out a role as an undrafted player over his two seasons in the league. Badie has also played two seasons in the league, though it’s been in an extremely limited role. Then there’s the rookie Estime, who had a decent year as a fifth-round pick from Notre Dame. In recent years, across the NFL, second-year running backs have made a big jump so Estime could be a big part of the future.

“I don’t know that we ever found that right, I’m used to having two. We’re going to have more than just one back,” Sean Payton revealed in his post-season news conference on Wednesday. “We’re going to stack that position group. It’s too hard in our league to play with just one, rarely does a team do it. We’ll have a chance to evaluate with each position in the offseason and certainly, that’s an important position. I’m not willing today to give you our must needs and wants… we’re just not there yet.”

So it doesn’t sound like the Broncos will follow in the footsteps of Baltimore, Green Bay and Philly from last offseason who signed a big-name veteran back, which helped all three into the postseason. Instead, and in Payton’s past this has been true, the team will likely look for somebody to better succeed in his role and complement the players already in Denver.

