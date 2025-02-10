Deebo Samuel thinks Broncos could be special, and he’s available

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will likely be playing on a different NFL team next season.

Over Super Bowl weekend it was reported that Samuel and his agent have been “granted permission to find a trade partner.” Samuel also told 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan that was his wish and desire, to be moved.

Given that Broncos head coach Sean Payton is looking for a “joker,” a dynamic playmaker that can open up the field in a variety of ways, some on social media immediately speculated that Samuel would be a good fit in Denver.

Well, Bleacher Report dropped a clip on Monday that is going to add some fuel to that fire. And this comes from Samuel himself.

“I could say Denver. Bo Nix is playing really, really good ball right now,” Samuel said when asked about a team that could be “special.”

Samuel was a first-team All-Pro for the 49ers in 2021, catching a ridiculous 77 passes for more than 1,400 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 365 yards and scored another eight touchdowns on the ground.

He didn’t put up numbers like that the last three seasons, but still caught at least 50 passes in all three campaigns and scored a combined 21 touchdowns, 12 receiving and nine rushing.

Samuel likes that the Broncos defense is one of the best in the NFL as well.

“Your defense is outrageous. You’ve got ‘P2’ out there, who I’d say is the best at the position right now, probably been for the last two years,” Samuel said.

Samuel is talking about Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, who just won Defensive Player of the Year. He feels the Denver offense could use a little boost.

“I just think you need a couple more pieces and it’ll be what it need to be. Just have to get past Pat Mahomes every year,” Samuel said.

To be clear, Deebo Samuel didn’t flat out say he wants to go to the Broncos. But considering that’s the team he identified when asked this type of question, it’s definitely an interesting note.

Stay tuned.