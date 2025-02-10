Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Deebo Samuel thinks Broncos could be special, and he’s available

Feb 10, 2025, 1:30 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will likely be playing on a different NFL team next season.

Over Super Bowl weekend it was reported that Samuel and his agent have been “granted permission to find a trade partner.” Samuel also told 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan that was his wish and desire, to be moved.

Given that Broncos head coach Sean Payton is looking for a “joker,” a dynamic playmaker that can open up the field in a variety of ways, some on social media immediately speculated that Samuel would be a good fit in Denver.

Well, Bleacher Report dropped a clip on Monday that is going to add some fuel to that fire. And this comes from Samuel himself.

“I could say Denver. Bo Nix is playing really, really good ball right now,” Samuel said when asked about a team that could be “special.”

Samuel was a first-team All-Pro for the 49ers in 2021, catching a ridiculous 77 passes for more than 1,400 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 365 yards and scored another eight touchdowns on the ground.

He didn’t put up numbers like that the last three seasons, but still caught at least 50 passes in all three campaigns and scored a combined 21 touchdowns, 12 receiving and nine rushing.

Samuel likes that the Broncos defense is one of the best in the NFL as well.

“Your defense is outrageous. You’ve got ‘P2’ out there, who I’d say is the best at the position right now, probably been for the last two years,” Samuel said.

Samuel is talking about Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, who just won Defensive Player of the Year. He feels the Denver offense could use a little boost.

“I just think you need a couple more pieces and it’ll be what it need to be. Just have to get past Pat Mahomes every year,” Samuel said.

To be clear, Deebo Samuel didn’t flat out say he wants to go to the Broncos. But considering that’s the team he identified when asked this type of question, it’s definitely an interesting note.

Stay tuned.

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Is Bo Nix already pushing toward one of the top two QB tiers? One prominent national analyst says yes

Is Bo Nix approaching the second tier of NFL quarterbacks? One prominent national analyst, Fox Sports and NFL Network's Peter Schrager, says he is.

58 minutes ago

Jonathon Cooper...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos could open season in Philly against Super Bowl champs

The Philadelphia Eagles are slated to host eight games in the fall of 2025 which means the Denver Broncos could be playing in the league's first game of the year

4 hours ago

Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos signs autographs after the AFC Wild Card Playoff game ag...

Jake Shapiro

Early Super Bowl LX odds place Broncos exact middle of NFL to win

With Super Bowl LIX behind us, a blowout win for the Philadelphia Eagles, the entire NFL now turns over a new page looking to the 2025 season

12 hours ago

Peyton Manning practices his field goal kicks in preparation of his Fan Dual Kick of Destiny 3 agai...

Jake Shapiro

The 5 Super Bowl commercials Colorado is talking about

Whether you had to run to the restroom or grab another snack from the kitchen, you may have missed some of the best Super Bowl commercials

16 hours ago

Justin Simmons...

Andrew Mason

Justin Simmons shows on social media that he still loves a Chiefs loss

Justin Simmons was having a bit of fun as the Kansas City Chiefs fell in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night.

22 hours ago

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl...

Andrew Mason

How the Chiefs’ Super Bowl humiliation shows the Broncos are closer than you might think

The Eagles showed the Broncos -- and everyone else in the AFC -- how to take down the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

23 hours ago

Deebo Samuel thinks Broncos could be special, and he’s available