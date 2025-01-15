Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Broncos GM George Paton says no talks yet with Bonitto on new deal

Jan 15, 2025, 3:05 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto had a monster season in 2024, one that certainly caught the attention of GM George Paton.

Bonitto finished with 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovered and two touchdowns. He made game-changing plays in wins against both the Browns and Colts and was certainly the second best player on the Broncos defense behind star cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Bonitto earned second-team All-Pro honors for his efforts as well as a Pro Bowl berth.

And with the former second-round pick out of Oklahoma entering the final year of his contract next season, the Broncos would be smart to get him locked up with an extension as soon as possible.

That’s why at his end of season press conference on Wednesday, it was surprising to hear Paton say those talks haven’t begun with Bonitto and his representation.

“It’s a really good question. We haven’t even had those conversations yet. I mean, Nik has had a great year, obviously we’d love to have Nik here long term,” Paton said.

Bonitto is scheduled to make a base salary next year of just under $1.5 million. For perspective, his fellow edge-rusher Jonathon Cooper signed an extension worth up to $60 million back in November. Cooper finished the year with 10.5 sacks.

“We love (Cooper). We like the group. But we haven’t had those discussions (with Bonitto) yet, so we’ll see where that goes,” Paton said.

One would think it’ll be a major priority this offseason for Paton to get Bonitto a new deal. That process hasn’t even started, but hopefully soon. After the season he just had, it’s hard to envision Bonitto playing in 2025 on the final year of his (now) severely underpaid rookie contract.

Stay tuned, as perhaps George Paton just didn’t want to tip his hand this early in the process.

Denver Broncos

Broncos head coach Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Was the Broncos’ 2024 season a success? Sean Payton doesn’t quite say

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2024 Denver Broncos did things no Broncos team had accomplished in nine years. They returned to the playoffs, won double-digit games, and had two separate winning streaks of at least three games apiece. They were able to sustain momentum while overcoming adversity. Their longest winning streak immediately followed their most emotionally-crushing […]

25 seconds ago

Greg Penner...

Will Petersen

Patrick Mahomes ‘absolutely’ in sights of Broncos CEO Greg Penner

"Our absolute goal next year is to win our division," Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said at his end of the season press conference

45 minutes ago

Fans tailgate before the game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authori...

Jake Shapiro

Lone Tree, Mile High, new stadium options still open for Broncos

Broncos ownership made it clear once again on Wednesday that the franchise continues to look at options for building a new stadium

1 hour ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton felt ‘real good’ about Broncos facing Chiefs in playoffs

"If we could get past that game, the next game we had to play, we felt real good about," Sean Payton said about possibly facing the Chiefs

2 hours ago

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton celebrates with Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams ...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton won’t reveal much, but Broncos have a plan at RB

Sean Payton knows the running back position was still a struggle for the Denver Broncos this season and the team has a plan to fix it

2 hours ago

Broncos huddle...

Andrew Mason

For Broncos, what was good enough in 2024 won’t be in 2025

The Broncos could consider a 10-7 season with a wild-card loss a success. But a similar finish next year will feel like a failure.

15 hours ago

Broncos GM George Paton says no talks yet with Bonitto on new deal