Broncos GM George Paton says no talks yet with Bonitto on new deal

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto had a monster season in 2024, one that certainly caught the attention of GM George Paton.

Bonitto finished with 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovered and two touchdowns. He made game-changing plays in wins against both the Browns and Colts and was certainly the second best player on the Broncos defense behind star cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Bonitto earned second-team All-Pro honors for his efforts as well as a Pro Bowl berth.

And with the former second-round pick out of Oklahoma entering the final year of his contract next season, the Broncos would be smart to get him locked up with an extension as soon as possible.

That’s why at his end of season press conference on Wednesday, it was surprising to hear Paton say those talks haven’t begun with Bonitto and his representation.

“It’s a really good question. We haven’t even had those conversations yet. I mean, Nik has had a great year, obviously we’d love to have Nik here long term,” Paton said.

Bonitto is scheduled to make a base salary next year of just under $1.5 million. For perspective, his fellow edge-rusher Jonathon Cooper signed an extension worth up to $60 million back in November. Cooper finished the year with 10.5 sacks.

“We love (Cooper). We like the group. But we haven’t had those discussions (with Bonitto) yet, so we’ll see where that goes,” Paton said.

One would think it’ll be a major priority this offseason for Paton to get Bonitto a new deal. That process hasn’t even started, but hopefully soon. After the season he just had, it’s hard to envision Bonitto playing in 2025 on the final year of his (now) severely underpaid rookie contract.

Stay tuned, as perhaps George Paton just didn’t want to tip his hand this early in the process.