Aqib Talib defends the penalty calls that favor Patrick Mahomes

Former Denver Broncos cornerback and Super Bowl 50 champion Aqib Talib has taken an unpopular position on social media.

He’s defending the penalty calls that favored the Kansas City Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes this past weekend against the Houston Texans.

Mahomes drew not one, but two questionable 15-yard personal flag penalties that extended K.C. drives. One resulted in a field goal and the other a touchdown, good for 10 points. The Chiefs beat the Texans by a final score of 23-14, a nine-point margin.

But Talib isn’t having it, saying he thinks the Houston players deserved the flags. Here’s what he posted on Tuesday afternoon.

I’m #BroncosCountry 4Life!!! BUT this Chiefs hate is getting out of hand!!! If you hit the QB in his head, it’s a flag! No matter your intentions! And please don’t say they didn’t touch his head. — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) January 21, 2025

You can watch the two plays for yourself again, and decide if Mahomes got hit in the head forcefully on either one and the penalties were justified. The controversial calls set social media ablaze, with not just Texans fans annoyed, but seemingly every fanbase in the NFL.

The Broncos had some interesting calls go against them in Arrowhead Stadium this year in what eventually resulted in a heartbreaking loss with a field goal blocked at the buzzer.

Aqib Talib makes it clear in his post he still rides with the Broncos, but these comments will garner some attention. Whether or not he’s right will be up for much debate, but it’s an interesting stance for the five-time Pro Bowler to take.