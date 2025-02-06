Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

CU BUFFALOES

CU Buffs just hired a third Hall of Famer to their coaching staff

Feb 6, 2025, 9:58 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The CU Buffs announced the hiring of a new running backs coach late Thursday night, hiring NFL legend Marshall Faulk for the role.

One of the best running backs in the history of the game, Faulk was the NFL MVP in 2000, a year after he led the Greatest Show on Turf St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl victory. Faulk was a three-time Offensive Player of the Year, seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, including three first-team nods. Faulk will be working for Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who is about to lead the Buffaloes for a third season in 2025. The two went into Canton in 2011 together alongside Richard Dent and Shannon Sharpe.

Coach Prime already had Hall of Fame pass-rusher Warren Sapp on staff, making the gold jacket count in Boulder three.

Faulk is also in the College Football Hall of Fame for his three All-American seasons at San Diego State. He took his standout play from his college career into the pros where he finished as the only player in NFL history with 12,000 rushing and 6,000 receiving yards. He also scored over 130 touchdowns. Faulk was just the second player in NFL history to have over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.

From New Orleans Faulk has worked as an NFL Network analyst alongside Deion Sanders and has been doing charity work in Louisiana. This will be the legend’s first official coaching job.

Faulk will be tasked with turning around the back-to-back worst rushing attack in college football. Under both Coach Prime seasons, the Buffs have had little to no success on the ground despite featuring a passer in Shedeur Sanders who was the focus of every defense.

Isaiah Augustave, who led the Buffaloes with 384 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2024, is back this fall. And so too is former Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden was second on the team with 196 yards. True freshman Micah Welch made a minor impact last fall and he’ll look for Faulk to coach him up. Colorado will need the trio to improve now that Sanders and Travis Hunter, the focal points of the Buffaloes offense, are headed to the NFL.

CU Buffaloes

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches from the sidelines during the first half...

Jake Shapiro

Big 12 announces CU Buffs schedule for 2025 season

The Colorado Buffaloes now know their football schedule for the 2025 season as the Big 12 shared it with the world

3 days ago

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes during the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium o...

Jake Shapiro

Shedeur Sanders falls in ESPN’s latest NFL Draft mock

A few weeks ago ESPN mocked Shedeur Sanders going in the top three of the NFL Draft, now he's fallen all the way down to No. 6

3 days ago

Buffs players at the East-West Shrine Bowl...

Andrew Mason

What made these CU Buffs ready for their NFL audition at the Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be a showcase for a slew of CU Buffs, even though Shedeur Sanders will only watch from the sideline.

10 days ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Andrew Mason

Shedeur Sanders loves Coach Prime’s fatherly support, but knows ‘I’ve gotta soar on my own now’

Shedeur Sanders knows it's time to leave the nest, although he loves the support his father has given him throughout his football life.

12 days ago

Shilo Sanders, Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders...

Andrew Mason

Star Buffs players expect Deion Sanders to stay in Boulder

As long as the Dallas Cowboys job is open, there will be speculation about Deion Sanders taking it, but his players ultimately expect him to stay in Boulder.

13 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Titans hint at drafting Travis Hunter No. 1, even if mocks disagree

The Tennessee Titans have left a big hint about drafting Travis Hunter with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

15 days ago

CU Buffs just hired a third Hall of Famer to their coaching staff