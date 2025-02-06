CU Buffs just hired a third Hall of Famer to their coaching staff

The CU Buffs announced the hiring of a new running backs coach late Thursday night, hiring NFL legend Marshall Faulk for the role.

One of the best running backs in the history of the game, Faulk was the NFL MVP in 2000, a year after he led the Greatest Show on Turf St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl victory. Faulk was a three-time Offensive Player of the Year, seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, including three first-team nods. Faulk will be working for Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who is about to lead the Buffaloes for a third season in 2025. The two went into Canton in 2011 together alongside Richard Dent and Shannon Sharpe.

Coach Prime already had Hall of Fame pass-rusher Warren Sapp on staff, making the gold jacket count in Boulder three.

Faulk is also in the College Football Hall of Fame for his three All-American seasons at San Diego State. He took his standout play from his college career into the pros where he finished as the only player in NFL history with 12,000 rushing and 6,000 receiving yards. He also scored over 130 touchdowns. Faulk was just the second player in NFL history to have over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.

From New Orleans Faulk has worked as an NFL Network analyst alongside Deion Sanders and has been doing charity work in Louisiana. This will be the legend’s first official coaching job.

Faulk will be tasked with turning around the back-to-back worst rushing attack in college football. Under both Coach Prime seasons, the Buffs have had little to no success on the ground despite featuring a passer in Shedeur Sanders who was the focus of every defense.

Isaiah Augustave, who led the Buffaloes with 384 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2024, is back this fall. And so too is former Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden was second on the team with 196 yards. True freshman Micah Welch made a minor impact last fall and he’ll look for Faulk to coach him up. Colorado will need the trio to improve now that Sanders and Travis Hunter, the focal points of the Buffaloes offense, are headed to the NFL.