Big 12 announces CU Buffs schedule for 2025 season

The Colorado Buffaloes already knew their opponents for the 2025 season and now they know which order they’ll play them. The Big 12 Conference announced the football schedule for the 2025 season on Tuesday.

CU will look to take another step forward in Deion Sanders third season leading the Buffs. Coach Prime’s team is expected to be toward the bottom of the Big 12, according to oddsmakers. Though the bookies had the Buffs as subpar coming into the season and they nearly made the conference championship game before choking down the stretch against Kansas.

The highlight of the schedule likely comes on Nov. 22 when the Buffaloes host the Sun Devils. Arizona State made the inaugural expanded College Football Playoff after winning the Big 12 Championship game. ASU and CU missed each other on last year’s schedule, only the fourth time these former Pac-12 foes have not played in a full season since 2005. The schools first kicked off against each other in 2006, with ASU having the upper hand at 4-10. Deion Sanders got his first conference win against Kenny Dillingham’s crew back in 2023 on a last-second field goal. Last year the Sun Devils took a massive step forward but they’ve lost their best player Cameron Skattebo to the NFL Draft, likewise to the Buffs who have seen Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders turn pro.

Colorado will also get a rematch of their brutal Alamo Bowl blowout loss when they host BYU on Sept. 27. The Cougars should feature one of the country’s top quarterbacks, Jake Retzlaff. It’ll be the Buffaloes’ first regular season game against their former Mountain States Athletic Conference foe in some time.

The Buffs will get their second-ever matchup when they travel to Houston on Sept 13, the lone other game came in the 1971 Bluebonnet Bowl. And CU will also get just a third game against West Virginia when they travel to Morgantown on Nov. 8.

Colorado will play five Big-12 games on the road and four more at home, with all three of the school’s non-conference games hosted at Folsom Field. Six of the team’s first nine games are at home.

CU Buffs 2025 Schedule

Aug. 30 – Georgia Tech

Sept. 6 – Delaware

Sept. 13 – at Houston

Sept. 20 – Wyoming

Sept. 27 – BYU

Oct. 4 – at TCU

Oct. 11 – Iowa State

BYE

Oct. 25 – at Utah

Nov. 1 – Arizona

Nov. 8 – at West Virginia

BYE

Nov. 22 – Arizona State

Nov. 29 – at Kansas State

Dec. 6 – Big 12 Champiosnhp Game

