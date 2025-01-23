CU men’s basketball to unveil ‘Wall of Honor’ with Billups and more

The CU men’s basketball program announced on Thursday there will be a new “Wall of Honor” at the CU Events Center.

The honorees will have their Colorado jersey displayed high above the concourse on the northwest corner of arena. The initial list is comprised of 10 former Buffs, each who had great a career at the University of Colorado.

To qualify, players must have “achieved at least five years of service in the NBA or competed on the world stage as an Olympic Gold Medalist,” according to the school.

Here’s the names that have made the cut, all Buffs legends in their own rights:

Chauncey Billups (1995-97)

Alec Burks (2009-11)

Jim Davis (1961-64)

Spencer Dinwiddie (2011-14)

Burdette “Burdie” Haldorson (1951-55)

Jay Humphries (1980-84)

Cliff Meely (1968-71)

Andre Roberson (2010-13)

Scott Wedman (1971-74)

Derrick White (2016-17)

“The Wall of Honor is long overdue and serves as a testament to the success of men’s basketball players after they leave the University of Colorado,” current head coach Tad Boyle said in a press release. “The foundation of their success was established here as student-athletes and we’re proud to honor their success in basketball after Colorado.”

CU says that players on the Wall of Honor will be recognized in person with their jerseys officially unveiled at upcoming games. Right now, Haldorson, Meely and Davis are slated to be honored on Jan. 28 against Arizona State. Humphries will have his day on Feb. 8 against Houston and the others are to be determined.

It’s a great list, one that is highlighted by Billups. The “King of Park Hill” and Colorado native played 17 seasons in the NBA, made five All-Star Games, was the NBA Finals MVP in 2004 and a champion with the Detroit Pistons.

Billups also helped the Denver Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals in the 2008-09 season. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024 and is the current head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

White was a champion with the Boston Celtics last season and an Olympic gold medalist with USA Basketball this past summer. Burks, Roberson and Dinwiddie will be more familiar names to newer CU fans, while Davis, Haldorson, Humphries, Meely and Wedman are excellent players from earlier eras.

To learn more about the inductees going on the CU men’s basketball Wall of Honor, click here.