Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NFL DRAFT

Titans hint at drafting Travis Hunter No. 1, even if mocks disagree

Jan 23, 2025, 10:34 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Tennessee Titans have turned over their front office since the NFL season ended and with it comes a possible big hint at who they’re targeting with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“We won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft,” Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker said on Wednesday, introducing the team’s new general manager Mike Borgonzi. Brinker the former assistant to GM Ran Carthon, ran the search to replace the executive who was fired at season’s end and resulted in long-time Kansas City staffer Borgonzi going to Nashville. The moving parts are notable but the quote is pretty telling since there seems to be only one player billed as generational in this year’s draft.

The player many view as one of a kind is Heisman winner Travis Hunter. Never has a modern-day footballer played on both sides of the ball the high level of power conference football, let alone do it with the obscene production that Hunter did this past fall. Featuring as the country’s award-winning best receiver and the nation’s award-winning best defender for his cornerback skills, Hunter led the Colorado Buffaloes to an Alamo Bowl appearance. He finished with a Big 12-best 96 catches for 1,258 yards, which were both fourth in the NCAA last fall. Hunter’s 15 receiving touchdowns were a school record, conference-best and second-best in the nation. He’s also added a rushing touchdown on a jet sweep. It’s for all of this offense that Hunter won the Biletnikoff Award. Defensively, Hunter racked up 36 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended as well as a game-winning forced fumble on defense. Those ball-hawking skills placed Hunter at or near the top of the Big 12 leaderboard which is why he won the Chuck Bednarik Award.

Many believe Hunter’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be taken ahead of him since the position is so valuable in the NFL. And if now Sanders, it’s Miami gunslinger Cam Ward who could jump both Buffs players. That’s actually the situation ESPN laid out in their latest mock draft, published Wednesday, which has the Titans taking Ward first, with Hunter going to the Browns followed by the Giants selecting Sanders third.

Oddsmakers setting the line for the top pick are obviously not looking at the mocks but what was said. Hunter’s odds to go first have shot up from +1,400 to +400 in the last 24 hours.

The Titans went 3-14 so they’re looking for help at just about every position. The top three teams in the Draft could need a quarterback with the only question being the Browns because of their commitment to DeShaun Watson, though his Achilles injury means the team still does not have a starter for 2025. The Patriots and Jaguars have their signal callers but again at No. 6 and No. 7 the Raiders and Jets may be players for a rookie quarterback and might shake up the order. This all comes back into play in the scenario where Hunter goes first because past public comments by Deion Sanders hint that his son may not want to play for a team like Cleveland, which could throw a wrench into the entire draft. Though experts are split on if Sanders or Ward is the top quarterback in the class and the Buffs tosser would seemingly be happy to go to New York.

For now, the Titans are on the clock and it seems they may have already made up their mind.

NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty Broncos draft...

Will Petersen

Mel Kiper has Broncos landing stud RB in first-round of NFL Draft

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. dropped his first mock draft of the year -- and there's good news for Broncos fan who want a star running back

1 day ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes gestures during a game against the Kansas Jayhaw...

Jake Shapiro

Prime shares Draft Day plans for Sanders, Hunter has different idea

Deion Sanders has said for a while now that he and his sons would do their own thing on the day of the NFL Draft

14 days ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 and Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrate after Hunter scored a ...

Jake Shapiro

Experts split on CU Buffs stars in first NFL Mock Drafts

The NFL Draft order is set and the two Buffs stars are expected to go early in every expert's scenario but how will it play out

15 days ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 tosses the ball to Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs stars go one and two in latest ESPN mock NFL Draft

Colorado could make history this spring at the NFL Draft, and if ESPN's latest scenario plays out Buffaloes will be selected No. 1 and No. 2

3 months ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton knows October is going to be a big month for his team

"October is important in our league," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said after practice Friday, as Denver looks to keep the momentum rolling

4 months ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Mel Kiper Jr. breaks down Travis Hunter’s NFL Draft dilemma

Two-way star Travis Hunter is already being talked about as the best football player in the 2025 NFL Draft, but what position will he play

5 months ago

Titans hint at drafting Travis Hunter No. 1, even if mocks disagree