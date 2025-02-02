Littleton product Terrance Ferguson would love to return home — and reunite with Bo Nix

MOBILE, Ala. — Perhaps no one around Oregon football was more excited to see Bo Nix land with the Denver Broncos than his trustworthy tight end, Terrance Ferguson.

Not only did Ferguson flourish with Nix to the point where he became a first-team All-Pac 12 selection in the final year of that conference’s existence, but Ferguson got to see his quarterback play with his home-state team. Ferguson grew up in Littleton and attended Heritage High School before matriculating at Oregon — and he was there for one season before Nix arrived as a transfer from Auburn in 2022.

The impression Nix made on Ferguson was profound, starting with his religious faith and then flowing to football.

“He’s just a great leader on and off the field,” Ferguson said. “Leads the team like a leader should. It’s everything you want in a quarterback. So. I think that and his competitiveness. He’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met.”

And that wasn’t limited to football. Even in downtime playing basketball, Ferguson saw the competitive streak Nix possessed. Sure, Nix could relax — but he couldn’t turn off, so to speak.

“We’ve played some basketball games that were supposed to be not too competitive, and they end up being really competitive,” So, Bo’s always on, but he’s relaxed. He’s a funny guy and he definitely loosens up.

“… He’s a great point guard as he plays quarterback, so he likes dishing the ball and he’s a good player.”

In two seasons with Nix, Ferguson caught 72 passes and amassed 11 touchdowns. He built on that production last season with Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, posting career collegiate highs in receptions and receiving yardage as Oregon stormed to a Big Ten title.

Through texts and calls, Nix and Ferguson remained in touch over the past year. And like Nix 12 months ago, Ferguson began his pre-draft process in Senior Bowl practices, which took place last week.

Nix’s advice was simple: Be prepared for an arduous year that offers little opportunity for downtime, as pre-draft preparation is effectively like another season atop the one just completed — and the other still to come as a rookie.

“I talked to him, he just said. ‘It’s going to be a long year. Your rookie year is a long year and just — you have a lot of stuff that you have to do with the Combine, the Senior Bowl and just attack it and prepare for those things and be prepared for it,'” Ferguson said.

For Ferguson, who stood out at Senior Bowl practices with a solid blend of physicality and route running, being with his hometown team and the quarterback he knows well would ease the transition.

“And having Bo there, obviously being a quarterback that I’ve played with two years and just having a relationship with the guy, I think it [would be] just a head start,” Ferguson said.

Broncos officials spoke with Ferguson, he said, but that isn’t news; the team’s search is broad-based and comprehensive. But his connection with Nix and all-around game might make him a good fit if the Broncos choose to wait until Day 2 to nab a tight end from this year’s draft class.

Still, there are areas in which he knows he must improve — and it’s one that would be an essential part of his role with the Broncos if they drafted him.

“Something I want to get better at is run blocking — point-of-attack blocking,” Ferguson said. “I feel like I’ve gotten better at it every year, but I’d just like to get better at that and be super efficient there and be something that you can lean on.”