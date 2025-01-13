Playoff loss shows what the Broncos need on both sides of the ball

The Denver Broncos were embarrassed in the NFL Wild Card Round by the Buffalo Bills. The game on Sunday was not close, and the Bills won 31-7 – but they could have won by even more.

I like when the Broncos play better. This game showed how much further they have to go in order to compete against the league’s best.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Sean Payton’s Offense is Not Complete

The first drive of the game that Sean Payton called was awesome for the Broncos offense. After that, things just couldn’t get going. Bo Nix was able to hit Troy Franklin on a 43-yard touchdown which drew first blood in the game. The drive was set up with a nice run/pass blend, and the Broncos seemed to move the ball with ease.

I thought they could keep that going, but I was wrong.

Instead of having drives that cut through the Bills defense like a hot knife through butter, the Broncos kept going three-and-out. In fact, the Broncos went 2-9 on third downs against the Bills. That’s an awful rate in any game, let alone a playoff game. The offense couldn’t stay off the field, and it’s why the Bills dominated the time of possession (18:17 compared to 41:43).

They can’t keep drives alive because this team is not complete. The Broncos can’t run the ball with any consistency, and it’s why I believe they need to focus on finding a stud running back this offseason – most likely through the NFL Draft. When they can establish the run, it will make things so much better for Nix and the rest of the offense.

And the game was downhill after this. Orange and Blue postgame LIVE gonna be something….@DenSports1043 pic.twitter.com/VuPRnw39fD — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) January 12, 2025

Payton needs more help on offense. This offseason, I’m sure the Broncos are going to work diligently to find more playmakers on that side of the ball.

***

Vance Joseph’s Defense Needs Help

The Broncos defense could not stop the run against the Bills. Now, the offense could have taken the Bills out of their run-heavy gameplan had they scored more but it would help if James Cook didn’t trounce the Broncos with 120 yards on 23 carries. This is a wart on defense that has been there most of the regular season, and it’s the kind of flaw that can be exposed in the postseason.

Vance Joseph’s defense let the team down. The offense kept getting bounced off the field, so I’m sure the guys were tired and worn down by the end. However, when the game was still at hand all the Bills had to do was feed Cook the ball. It was an easy call for them, and they didn’t have to get into their full playbook because the Broncos defense was so weak in that area.

This offseason, the Broncos will need to find better talent at the inside linebacker position. They need a stud ILB who can be an enforcer against the run. It’s a position that has been a need for quite some time, and the ‘add a linebacker’ conversation is not a new one for Broncos fans. Now is the time to right this wrong on the roster.

As the season went on, the loss of ILB Alex Singleton was felt more and more. If they face teams next year in the playoffs like the Bills, who can run the ball with success and ease, the Broncos will need to stop the run first and foremost.

***

Bo Nix Gets Playoff Experience

Even though the result was not great, I’m glad Bo Nix got experience. The best teacher is failure, and Nix’s team failed on Sunday. Knowing the type of person and player that Nix is, I’m sure he will learn a great deal from this experience. Your wounds can become your wisdom, and Nix is a great student.

Buffalo is a tough place to play. Buffalo in the playoffs is one of the toughest places to play in the entire league. Nix just got experience against a hostile crowd with large stakes on the line. You cannot replicate this in any manner other than playing in the playoffs.

Not only did Nix play in a tough place, but he also played against the league’s best quarterback in Josh Allen. Nix wants to be (and can be) in the MVP conversation, just like Allen has been for the last few years. Seeing his opponent play at such a high level in a postseason game must invigorate the Broncos quarterback.

This type of game in that type of environment against that level of quarterback – and losing – could be a big part of the recipe that makes Nix even better in the 2025 season.

INCREDIBLE, but true Bo Nix to Troy Franklin is the FIRST rookie to rookie TD in NFL PLAYOFF HISTORY pic.twitter.com/cdd7QO9nNc — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 12, 2025

This is the first trip to the playoffs for Nix. I hope there are many more to come, and I trust that he’ll continue to get better and better when the games matter more and more.

Follow @CecilLammey