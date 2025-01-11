Jokic returns, Murray leaves injured as triple doubles carry Nuggets

After two games missed due to an illness a weakened Nikola Jokic returned and collected a triple-double on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets but Jamal Murray left the Denver Nuggets 124-105 win early with a knee injury.

The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week rejoined the Nuggets (22-15) by joining Russell Westbrook in each collecting triple-doubles. It’s the second time in a few weeks that the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles and the man with the third-most have gone for the feat in the same game. Westbrook’s was the 202nd of his career and Jokic hit No. 145. The big man scored 35 points on 31 shots with 15 assists and 12 rebounds. being a plus-33 on the floor. The guard scored 25 points on 17 shots, adding 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The dueling triple-doubles is just the 13th time teammates have collected them in the same regular season contest since the NBA’s merger with the ABA in the 1970s, they’re also responsible for the 12th instance of it—meaning they’re the second duo ever to accomplish the mark twice and the first to do it in the same season.

The Nuggets actually led this game by 22 in the second half but a 16-3 Nets run at the start of the fourth forced the ending to be somewhat tight. Michael Malone reinserted his top dogs and a 14-3 run carried the Nuggets away from a feisty Nets team that had seven players on the injury report, three of which are starters. Malone warned the Nuggets before the game that it could be a challenge to face such a young and hungry team.

“The main takeaway is that we won, that’s the most important thing,” Malone said. “I thought we got better as the night went along. They cut the lead to six and then we made subs and went on a run… Nikola’s first game back he was outstanding and what Russ did was incredible. Two triple-doubles is crazy, you’re watching history.”

Murray left the game before halftime and was listed as questionable to return with left knee soreness. Julian Strawther took his spot in the lineup for the second half as the Blue Arrow never did come back. Strawther had a strong game, going for 12 points off the bench. Peyton Watson also had a nice night off the bench and joined Jokic and Westbrook by stuffing the stat sheet. The third-year forward displayed his two-way skills by tallying 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals.

Next the Nuggets head to Dallas for games against the Mavericks on Sunday and Tuesday. Both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, who have missed recent games with injuries could be sidelined for the set. Now at seven games over .500, the Nuggets have reached a new high-water mark for the season and the team is firmly in the fight for home-court advantage in the West. While we will all be watching how Murray feels, Aaron Gordon is seemingly days away from his return after missing half the season with multiple calf strains.

“It was just acting up,” Malone said of Murray’s knee. “Hopefully this is not anything sinister and we can get him back for Dallas.”