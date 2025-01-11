Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS REACTION

Jokic returns, Murray leaves injured as triple doubles carry Nuggets

Jan 10, 2025, 9:48 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

After two games missed due to an illness a weakened Nikola Jokic returned and collected a triple-double on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets but Jamal Murray left the Denver Nuggets 124-105 win early with a knee injury.

The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week rejoined the Nuggets (22-15) by joining Russell Westbrook in each collecting triple-doubles. It’s the second time in a few weeks that the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles and the man with the third-most have gone for the feat in the same game. Westbrook’s was the 202nd of his career and Jokic hit No. 145. The big man scored 35 points on 31 shots with 15 assists and 12 rebounds. being a plus-33 on the floor. The guard scored 25 points on 17 shots, adding 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The dueling triple-doubles is just the 13th time teammates have collected them in the same regular season contest since the NBA’s merger with the ABA in the 1970s, they’re also responsible for the 12th instance of it—meaning they’re the second duo ever to accomplish the mark twice and the first to do it in the same season.

The Nuggets actually led this game by 22 in the second half but a 16-3 Nets run at the start of the fourth forced the ending to be somewhat tight. Michael Malone reinserted his top dogs and a 14-3 run carried the Nuggets away from a feisty Nets team that had seven players on the injury report, three of which are starters. Malone warned the Nuggets before the game that it could be a challenge to face such a young and hungry team.

“The main takeaway is that we won, that’s the most important thing,” Malone said. “I thought we got better as the night went along. They cut the lead to six and then we made subs and went on a run… Nikola’s first game back he was outstanding and what Russ did was incredible. Two triple-doubles is crazy, you’re watching history.”

Murray left the game before halftime and was listed as questionable to return with left knee soreness. Julian Strawther took his spot in the lineup for the second half as the Blue Arrow never did come back. Strawther had a strong game, going for 12 points off the bench. Peyton Watson also had a nice night off the bench and joined Jokic and Westbrook by stuffing the stat sheet. The third-year forward displayed his two-way skills by tallying 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals.

Next the Nuggets head to Dallas for games against the Mavericks on Sunday and Tuesday. Both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, who have missed recent games with injuries could be sidelined for the set. Now at seven games over .500, the Nuggets have reached a new high-water mark for the season and the team is firmly in the fight for home-court advantage in the West. While we will all be watching how Murray feels, Aaron Gordon is seemingly days away from his return after missing half the season with multiple calf strains.

“It was just acting up,” Malone said of Murray’s knee. “Hopefully this is not anything sinister and we can get him back for Dallas.”

Nuggets Reaction

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 07: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against P...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets fight hard but fall to champion Celtics

Without Nikola Jokic the Denver Nuggets were tasked with topping the league's reigning champion Boston Celtics, they got close

3 days ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Suns star open to being traded to Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns are imploding, and Bradley Beal is apparently interested in the Denver Nuggets as an escape from the black hole

4 days ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets stands on the court during their game against the Sacramento...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic is leading All-Star voting in the West

Nobody West of the Mississippi has more fan votes for this year's All-Star Game than Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic

8 days ago

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets dunks during the second half of a game against the Utah ...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets make all sorts of wild history in win over Jazz

The Nuggets have won two games in Salt Lake City in the same season for the first time ever and it came because a whole lot of wild history

11 days ago

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pis...

Jake Shapiro

Malone has message to fans as Jamal Murray sets season high

Jamal Murray crossed the 30-point threshold for the first time this season as the Nuggets sped past the Pistons 134-121 on Saturday

13 days ago

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets embarrass with worst defensive effort in 34 years

The Cavaliers proved they were simply on another level than the Nuggets, thumping to a 149-135 win on Friday thanks to some lousy defense

14 days ago

Jokic returns, Murray leaves injured as triple doubles carry Nuggets