Vance Joseph says all his time is on Buffalo, not other possible jobs

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph might be a head coach again in the NFL.

And soon.

Earlier this week, there were reports both the Jets and Bears have expressed interest in interviewing Joseph for their vacancies.

That’s great for Joseph, looking for a second chance to be a head coach after his first stint in Denver didn’t go so well. However, the Broncos have a playoff game on Sunday, and fans wants Joseph to be solely focused on solving the Buffalo Bills and likely MVP Josh Allen.

After practice on Thursday, Joseph was asked about trying to balance new opportunities and the current task at hand, and said all the right things.

“Obviously it’s not my first time going through this process, but for me, my best resume is winning games. So my focus is Buffalo on Sunday and winning,” Joseph told reporters.

Joseph guided the Broncos to a No. 7 overall ranking in total defense in 2024, a 22-spot improvement from its spot in 2023, his first season back with the team after a four-year stint as Arizona’s defensive coordinator.

“VJ” deflected to Denver winning games and its 10-7 record as the biggest reason why he might get a shot with the Jets, Bears or someone else.

“It’s flattering, it speaks to our team success,” Joseph said. “Players are making Pro Bowls, coaches are getting chances to move on to higher positions. But it’s all about the team. It’s the biggest game in Denver we’ve had for a long time. So, all of my time is on Buffalo and helping us win this game,” Joseph said.

That’s a great answer from Vance Joseph, and Broncos Country will wish him well if he indeed moves on. Upsetting the Bills on Sunday would likely improve those chances.