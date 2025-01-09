Close
NCAA

Prime shares Draft Day plans for Sanders, Hunter has different idea

Jan 9, 2025, 3:24 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Deion Sanders has said for a while now that he and his sons would do their own thing on the day of the NFL Draft, meaning the possible top two picks at this year’s event could skip the stage,

Coach Prime was on Good Morning America on Wednesday and shared some of the details of the plan for the coming big day. But hours later one of his top players is disputing the scheme for the Sanders crew.

“All three of them, and several others on the team and we’re going to do it in Boulder Colorado, and celebrate it with the fans in the gymnasium and we gonna pack the house,” Sanders said on GMA. “It’s going to be phenomenal. Those two will probably go in the top two to three picks.”

All the experts have quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman-winner Travis Hunter going in the top three, though the order is different depending on who you ask. The moment that the Tennessee Titans select one of the two or Miami’s Cam Ward on April 24 will be watched by millions on ABC live from Green Bay. But if it’s Sanders or Hunter, according to Prime’s plan, the Colorado Buffaloes players won’t be giving commissioner Roger Goodell a handshake.

YouTube video

 

Hours later on the Travis Hunter Show the record-setting Buffaloes two-way star set the record differently, opposing what his head coach had said on national TV.

“If I’m the number one pick, I only get to walk that stage one time with a smile on my face… gots to do it,” Hunter said. “First person in my family to do it, oh, I’m definitely doing it.”

There is some room for error here given Hunter isn’t expected to go No. 1 so in a way both he and Prime could be right. Hunter could be back in Boulder as the No. 3 pick right behind Sanders who had just walked across the floor at Coors Events Center. Though the intent of what Hunter said made it seem like he wants to be in Wisconsin that night.

Anyway, be on the look out for whatever is happening in Boulder on Night 1 of the NFL Draft because it sounds like it will be a special time for the Sanders family, who also expect to see the older brother and safety Shilo get selected later on in the event plus several other Buffs highlighted by Jimmy Horn. Jr.

