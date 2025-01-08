Von Miller says it’s all love with Broncos, but still really wants to win

Von Miller is one of the most important players in Denver Broncos history but for the orange and blue to write a new chapter, they will have to go through the future Hall of Fame pass rusher who now plays for the Buffalo Bills.

The last game the Broncos played in the playoffs featured Miller as he racked up 2.5 sacks to earn Super Bowl 50 MVP as Denver topped the Carolina Panthers 24-10 to claim the franchise’s third championship. Nine years later and Denver’s long drought is finally over. The Broncos first game back in the postseason features them going up against Miller, who is chasing a third championship himself with the Bills.

The 10-year member of the Broncos was traded to the Los Angeles Rams back in 2021, where he helped the team to a title. A few months later he signed a deal with Buffalo where he’s played the last three seasons. The Bills have had a lot of success but have come up short in the playoffs led by Josh Allen, though many think this year might be different. The journey to the top starts on Sunday when the Bills clash with the Broncos as part of NFL’s Wildcard Weekend.

“I’ve had two days to really think about it and it’s all love. I can’t even start to play a delusion of it’s hatred or—I can’t even start to play that game,” Miller said on Wednesday. “I would put myself so far in a place that is not even close to being reality that would be hurtful to the way I want to play. I love those guys. I love everything about the Denver Broncos. I pay close attention to the Denver Broncos.”

Likewise, former teammate Garett Bolles shared his affinity for Miller right after the Broncos clinched and the matchup was known. And there’s no doubt No. 58 is still being worn across Broncos Country.

“It’s kind of weird, but that’s just how crazy the NFL is and the universe is,” Miller said. “So instead of trying to fight it, I just embrace it. It’s a cool event, to be able to play against this new and improved Denver Broncos. The last time they made the playoffs was, last time we won a Super Bowl. So it’s a full-circle moment and it’s nothing but love and respect for the Denver Broncos and Broncos Country for sure.”

Miller shared that while he’s still close with players he once shared a room with like Bolles, Pat Surtain and Courtland Sutton that he doesn’t personally know a lot of the new guys like Bo Nix. Still, Miller says he feels like he has a relationship with the rookie quarterback.

“You know, I haven’t even talked to Bo Nix or followed him on Instagram or nothing like that, [but] I feel like I know Bo Nix just by staying in touch with Broncos Country and staying in touch with the Broncos,” Miller shared. “I know they’re building a new facility, they got new jerseys, all the new players. From [Marvin] Mims and all the guys — never met these guys — but I feel like I’ve met them because I keep — I pay so close attention to the Denver Broncos.”

Miller kept sharing it’s nothing but love for those in Denver, especially the many staffers around the Broncos who are still in their roles today. Yet Miller knows that his path has some of his old friends in the way.

“Those small three to four-second bursts when I’m playing in the game, that 60 minutes when I’m out there, I want to win. I want to win the game,” Miller said. “I want to beat the Denver Broncos, it’s all love at the end of the day, but those small three to four-second bursts, I’ve got to go through these guys to get where I want to go.”

Miller, 35, has three more seasons left on his six-year $120 million contract though the dead cap figure if Buffalo were to cut him would drop significantly soon. Nothing is promised in the NFL, Broncos fans know that, so this may be Miller’s last best shot at collecting yet another ring.