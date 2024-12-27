Riley Moss is ‘ready to go’ for Broncos against Bengals

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For Riley Moss and the Denver Broncos, the news regarding his return from an MCL injury could not have been better.

After seeing three days of a full practice workload this week, Moss was listed with no status designation on the week-ending injury report, confirming him as good to go for the Broncos’ Saturday-afternoon game in Cincinnati.

“He’s doing good. He’ll be ready to go,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said after Friday’s practice.

The return of Moss comes scarcely a moment too soon. The Broncos ranked second in yards allowed per pass play and ninth in passing yards allowed on a per-game basis through the end of November. But in December, when they played three games without Moss, the Broncos rank 26th and dead last in those categories, respectively.

“It’s going to be really good,” said edge rusher Nik Bonitto, whose locker-room stall is next to that of Moss. “I know the work that he’s been putting in to get back, and just knowing the type of season that he’s had.

“I’m happy that he’s going to get to come back against an opponent like this.”

It’s not just in coverage that the broncos missed him, Payton noted. ”

“He’s got an awfully competitive juice,” Payton said. “I would say you definitely felt his absence. Not just physically as a player, but also his presence.”

The news was also positive for running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who is good to go after seeing full practice workloads Wednesday and Thursday. McLaughlin, who missed last week’s game with a quadriceps injury, was limited Tuesday.

TYLER BADIE IS LISTED AS QUESTIONABLE

The only Broncos player on the injury report who has any kind of game-time designation is running back Tyler Badie, who was listed as questionable after seeing three days of full practice this week. The work was the first on-field action for Badie since he suffered a back injury against the New York Jets on Sep. 29.

“His energy is just what we needed, honestly, in the room,” fellow running back Audric Estimé said this week. “And just his spark, his quickness just — I learned from him, honestly. I even told him, like, he’s one of the backs I learned lot from.

“And just to have him back in the backfield, it’s time for me to learn even more.”