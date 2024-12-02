Bo Nix has been great on the field, but even better off of it

The Denver Broncos play the Cleveland Browns on “Monday Night Football” in Week 13. The rest of the league played over Thanksgiving and the weekend, and it was nice to have a different schedule while preparing for the Broncos to play.

I like spending time with my family and giving thanks. With the Broncos back in the playoff hunt, I’m thankful for covering a potential playoff team.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Bo Nix Transformed the Broncos

It’s incredible to think how QB Bo Nix transformed the Broncos. He was the sixth quarterback drafted, and selected at No. 12 overall the team was able to get perhaps the best quarterback in this draft. Now, it’s too early to securely declare that, but the early returns have been great.

It’s not just the returns on the football field. When it comes to stats and production, Nix is performing at an incredibly high level – and not just for a rookie passer. He’s posting touchdowns regularly, he’s getting better at running the offense, and Nix does not turn the ball over much. In addition, Nix doesn’t get sacked often and helps his team by judiciously running the offense as designed.

However, off the field the impact of Nix is much larger. He’s helped change the culture of the team. The leaders on the team, veterans on both sides of the ball, have fully bought in on the rookie passer. Nix leads the right way with his preparation, and he fits nicely with what HC Sean Payton. He’s not just a robot for Payton either as Nix will sometimes go back-and-forth with his coach between series or after plays. This working relationship has helped shape the Broncos into a potential playoff team in 2024.

It’s CRAZY the impact one player can have on a franchise. Bo Nix is LEGIT. pic.twitter.com/SBGRQewY0S — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) November 30, 2024

This is only the beginning with Nix. It’s important to realize he’s just a rookie and things are only getting started with him. He’s transformed the Broncos, and the sky is the limit with Nix under center.

***

Following the Broncos Plan

We could see teams around the NFL try to do what the Broncos have done this year with Nix as a rookie starter. Nix wasn’t the only rookie to begin the season as the starter, as both Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) and Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) started in Week 1. While it’s a great debate for fans to back their favorite rookie signal caller, it’s clear that all three look to be on the right track. Add in New England Patriots QB Drake Maye, another rookie signal caller, and these four passers seem to have what it takes early in their careers.

It’s about time for the Atlanta Falcons to follow suit. Veteran QB Kirk Cousins is no longer the player he used to be, and like the Broncos the Falcons selected a first-round quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. Michael Penix Jr is there to be the future franchise quarterback, but after the struggles of Cousins this year the future may be now in Atlanta.

Cousins tossed four interceptions on Sunday, so fans and media alike are calling for the team to make a change. Penix has briefly played this year, in garbage time versus the Broncos, and his physical tools jump off the charts. While he’d be starting later in the year, Penix could help do what Daniels and Nix seem to be doing – leading their teams to the postseason. The Falcons have a 6-6 record and perhaps Penix is the shot in the arm the offense needs.

Man make it stop. Give us Penix Jr. if Bo Nix can do it in Denver, Penix can do it with all these weapons in Atlanta. https://t.co/q8W1JGKCEp — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) December 1, 2024

Should the Falcons turn things over to Penix? Will Cousins waive his no-trade clause if a team like the San Francisco 49ers want him? These are unknown questions at this time, but expect teams to try and do what the Broncos did.

***

Nik Bonitto Leading the Charge

There is no question that Nik Bonitto is one of the best in the league. The third-year player has really developed from when he came into the NFL as a second-round pick for the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft. Coming out of Oklahoma, Bonitto was a speed player who could get around the edge quickly. He had different moves to get after the passer, but as a young player he didn’t know how to stack those moves.

In 2024, Bonitto’s moves are deadlier than ever. He’s still got his trademark speed, but now Bonitto knows how to call up a secondary move if his first step is stunted by the blocker in front of him. Bonitto has a non-stop motor, and his play helps inspire a defense that loves to pressure quarterbacks regularly.

As a young player, Bonitto was a liability against the run. While he’s not a run-stuffer on the edge, Bonitto has learned to take on blockers with better effectiveness. Sometimes, Bonitto will dip around the edge (as he normally does) but instead look to swoop in on the ball-carrier instead of the quarterback. He’s learned how to hunt the ball instead of always going non-top for the passer.

Nik Bonitto has been lighting it up in his 3rd season: 10.0 Sacks

12 TFLs

17 QB Hits

1 FF The Broncos OLB is on fire. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fHYkVWjovQ — The Gotham Sports Report (@TheGothamSRP) November 25, 2024

It’s only his third season, but Bonitto is cementing himself as a core player for the Broncos. Not only that, but Bonitto is also building a case to get a huge contract from the Broncos next year before he hits free agency in 2026.

