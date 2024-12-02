Close
NUGGETS REACTION

Aaron Gordon returns as free throws doom Nuggets in SoCal

Dec 1, 2024, 11:15 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Aaron Gordon returned for the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night but the team’s margin for error remained too small as they dropped to the Los Angeles Clippers 126-122.

Nikola Jokic powered the Nuggets with a wild 28-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist performance but his two missed free throws late and seven attempts from deep indicated the real issues for the Nuggets. Not even an eighth triple-double from the three-time MVP is enough to overcome a 10-for-19 team showing from the stripe or just 24 attempts from three.

The defense, to go 10-of-19 from the foul line in a close game is not ideal so we have to be better there but you’re up 10 in the third quarter and they close on a run where you’re down two and they have momentum,” head coach Michael Malone said after the game to reporters. “In the fourth quarter, we held them to 40% but they went to the foul line 16 times. And we fouled at least five jumper shooters tonight for 13 free throws so they got to the foul line 27 times and half of those were off of us fouling jump shooters. We probably lead the league in that and we have to improve upon it because we’re beating ourselves when we do that. The turnovers, 14, not a bad number but for 23, you’re not going to beat a good team like the Clippers when you beat yourself with costly mistakes.”

The Nuggets were outscored by nine in the opening quarter but shot out to a 10-point lead in the third thanks to Jokic’s passing and some strong shooting by sophomore Julian Strawther. The guard finished with 15 points and tied a team-high with two triples. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. shot well and each chipped in 18 points. But it was a late eye poke to Porter that had Malone take him out of the game for a key possession. Subbing in was Peyton Watson who couldn’t secure a key rebound and then lost his man for an important three on the ensuing possession. Christian Braun was one of the many Nuggets who made the massive mistake of bailing out a trapped jump shooter by sending them to the line.

The Clippers were 22-of-27 from the stripe led by a perfect James Harden who finished with 39 points. It’s the second time this season one of Los Angeles’ small guards has toasted the Nuggets and then put the nail in the coffin. Earlier this season it was Norman Powell doing that, and he again had 28 points against Denver on Sunday. The fouls is just a symptom of the larger problem which is that without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Nuggets are in trouble against smaller guards.

Not helping the manner is the Nuggets offense has to be pretty much perfect to overcome the defensive issues and the short bench in the frontcourt given the few threes the team shoots. Gordon, is nice to have back, and he chipped in 10 off the bench in his return after missing about a month of action. But it’s still what isn’t there for the Nuggets bigs. Without Vlatko Cancar and DaRon Holmes II with the struggles of Zeke Nnaji and Dario Saric, the Nuggets don’t really have anywhere to turn behind Jokic. And when Denver misses nine free throws while Jokic doesn’t even get to the stripe until there are less than three minutes to play, it’s nearly impossible for the Nuggets to win.

Denver is now 10-8, with matchups against Golden State and Cleveland this week, both teams featuring multiple standout smaller guards. And something that should be of note to everyone, Denver is just 6-7 against West foes early on.

