Travis Hunter confirms he’ll enter NFL Draft and has big plan

Colorado Buffaloes do-it-all star Travis Hunter is headed to the NFL, which is not surprising but the junior shared that information in a news conference.

Hunter and his quarterback Shedeur Sanders did a Zoom call with the national media on Thursday primarily for the reason of campaigning for the Heisman. Each player says the other should win it and each player is playing their final games for the Buffs in the coming weeks. CU has two more regular season games left and is then in line to play in the Big 12 Championship Game. Already clinched a bowl, Colorado could play in the College Football Playoff, meaning Hunter and Sanders have anywhere between two and seven games left in their college careers.

Deion Sanders announced that Shedeur will be one of six Buffs players to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas in January. Coach Prime’s son is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in this year’s NFL Draft. And going right before or after him will be Hunter.

“Yeah, that’s definitely for sure,” Hunter said about going pro on Thursday.

But can Hunter play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL like he has in power conference college football? It’s the question everyone wants to know the answer to. Hunter, who has already been a groundbreaking college football player, could break the two-way barrier in the pros in a serious way—and not just occasionally but all game like he does right now in Boulder.

“It’s never been done,” Hunter said of playing both sides. “I understand that it will be a high risk, trams don’t want their top pick to go down too early and I know they’re going to want me to be in a couple of packages. But I believe I can do it. Nobody has stopped me from doing it thus far.”

Hunter has set career highs this season by catching 74 passes, taking them for 911 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also snagged three interceptions while being on the field for 120-plus snaps a game.

“I like when people tell me I can’t do it,” Hunter said of his unique skills.

The current odds have Hunter winning the Heisman, but only getting selected second in the NFL Draft—of course, behind Sanders who is the favorite to go first at +200.