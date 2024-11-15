Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS REACTION

Nikola Jokic out for Nuggets’ NBA Cup opener

Nov 15, 2024, 1:56 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will miss Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, ruled out of the contest for personal reasons.

The three-time MVP has propped the Nuggets to a 7-3 record, winning five games in a row. The matchup with the Pels is the first for the Nuggets in this year’s NBA Cup, which tipped elsewhere on Tuesday.

The Nuggets have been off since Sunday, when Jokic tallied his fourth straight triple-double. He notched one of his strongest games ever with 37 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists in a 122-120 home win against Dallas.

Jokic is averaging 29.7 points per contest while leading the NBA in rebounding (13.7) and assists (11.7.) Friday’s contest will be the first game he’s missed this season.

While unconfirmed, there is some strong indication that Natalija Jokic is pregnant and is close to her due date. Officially personal reasons could mean just about anything so just about everyone can hope it’s a reason as happy as welcoming a second child.

The good news for the Nuggets is that New Orleans has lost six in a row to fall to 3-9. But with Aaron Gordon still out, Denver will have to play with some very strange lineups on Friday. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will have to carry a heavy load while some combination of DeAndre Jordan, Zeke Nnaji and Dario Saric eats Jokic’s normal 40 minutes. More good news for the Nuggets, is that Zion Williamson will miss the contest due to injury and so will co-star Dejounte Murray. All the while the Pels don’t really have a center to begin with.

The Nuggets tip off a three-game road trip on Friday that sees them in Memphis twice. Then they’ll come back home to host Dallas again in an NBA Cup game. The Nuggets are currently fourth in the west but have played fewer games than many teams.

Nuggets Reaction

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 3: A general view of the court is seen before the game between the Denv...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets reveal rainbow alternate unis, they’re not what fans want

The Denver Nuggets finally shared pictures of their 2024-25 city edition uniforms on Thursday, a few months after the set leaked

1 day ago

Aaron Gordon of Denver Nuggets looks on during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celt...

Jake Shapiro

Aaron Gordon will miss upcoming Nuggets road trip

Aaron Gordon is back on the practice court but he won't return to game action for the Nuggets this weekend

2 days ago

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic takes home another weekly award

Nikola Jokic is off to a hot start and his efforts for the Nuggets earned him the Western Conference Player of the Week

4 days ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball as Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks...

Jake Shapiro

Malone throws shade at MVP voters after historic Jokic game

Nikola Jokic made NBA history and that's what it took for the Nuggets' MVP as per Michael Malone to escape the Mavericks

5 days ago

Nikola Jokic Anthony Davis...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic snubbed in the NBA’s first “MVP ladder” of the season

The league's official media partners released their first MVP ladder, and Nikola Jokic isn't on top; in fact, he's not even second

7 days ago

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray’s return from concussion is near for Nuggets

Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray could return just a week later from a head injury when the team takes on the Miami Heat

8 days ago

Nikola Jokic out for Nuggets’ NBA Cup opener