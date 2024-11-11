Nikola Jokic takes home another weekly award

Nikola Jokic is off to one of the best 10-game starts in NBA history and for his efforts over the Denver Nuggets undefeated five-game homestand he was named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Over the four-game period of last week, Jokic averaged 29.8 points, 15.8 rebounds and 14.5 assists a contest. Darius Garland won the East’s version of the award while the Cavs stayed undefeated on the season.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 3. West: Nikola Jokić (@nuggets)

East: Darius Garland (@cavs) pic.twitter.com/DRZimyxeS7 — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2024

Jokic’s best game came on Sunday when he made NBA history with his stats. He carried the Nuggets past the reigning West champs Mavericks. Also coming down to the buzzer, was a Nuggets victory over the West’s regular season best from a year ago, the Thunder—another game Jokic was unreal in.

Jokic is pacing way too early for MVP conversations as he throws his hat in the ring in hopes of collecting the season award for the fourth time. While that may seem unlikely, Jokic is focused on keeping the Nuggets afloat, who missed both Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon at times over the last week. It’s forced the big man to take on a huge load, nearly playing 40 minutes a night while being tasked with playmaking, shooting and big-time defense. While very early into the season, it seems that somehow Jokic maybe even better than the best versions of himself from the past several years, which were, of course, good enough for MVP claims and a championship.

Jokic won’t win Player of the Week next Monday, the Nuggets only play twice and are off until Friday. They’ll be back with games in New Orleans and Memphis over the weekend before tipping off NBA Cup.

This is the 15th time Jokic has been named the league’s top player for a week. Last season Jokic bookended the season by collecting the honor in the first and final week of play. He has twice gotten the recognition three times in a season, which is the most he’s pulled off in a year thus far.