Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton calls Chiefs loss “gut-wrenching” after brutal final play

Nov 10, 2024, 2:26 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton did everything they could to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

It still wasn’t enough.

In one of the more heartbreaking regular season losses in franchise history, the Broncos fell to the hated Chiefs 16-14 thanks to a blocked 35-yard field goal with one second left.

It’s hard to stomach, as Denver is now 5-5 and very easily could be 6-4. They also could’ve handed Kansas City its first loss of the season, but they were unable to execute a simple play that every NFL team can do with ease.

After the game, Payton was understandably pretty down and upset.

“I felt like we outplayed them, but we didn’t finish. We had an opportunity to right at the end, we kind of controlled the ball, and we’ve got to be able to finish. That one will take awhile, it’ll sting,” Payton said.

Rookie QB Bo Nix marched the Broncos 43 yards in just under six minutes to leave basically no time on the clock and have a short field goal for the win. It wasn’t to be, as the left side of Denver’s offensive line got blown up and the Chiefs blocked Wil Lutz’s kick.

“When you do this long enough, hopefully you’re at the better half, not the other way around, there’s some tough losses like that. But I told our team I was proud of how they fought, I thought we outplayed them. But nonetheless you’ve got to beat a champion, and we weren’t able to do it. So obviously, gut-wrenching,” Payton said.

When asked what happened on the play, Payton said what we all saw.

“Penetration on the left side,” Payton said.

And for the Broncos, this was the plan. Patrick Mahomes was never going to touch the football again and they were going to leave Kansas City as 17-16 winners. It didn’t happen.

“It really played out exactly how we wanted it to. Like, exactly. With the ball, with the clock, with complete control of everything. We just couldn’t finish it,” Payton said.

Payton feels for guys like Nix and the Denver defense that did enough to walk away with a huge AFC West victory.

“As a coach, you just hurt for your players,” Sean Payton said.

Now, it’s back to the drawing board. The Falcons come to Empower Field at Mile High next weekend, but this one will sting for days, if not weeks. Especially if the Broncos miss the playoffs by one game.

Broncos

Broncos vs. Chiefs...

Andrew Mason

Greg Dulcich still among inactives as Broncos face Chiefs

Special-teams contributor Keidron Smith is inactive for the second time this season as the Broncos take on the Chiefs in Kansas City.

5 hours ago

Broncos offensive linemen Mike McGlinchey and Quinn Meinerz...

Andrew Mason

Broncos found the formula to beat Chiefs last year; can they replicate it?

Take away the football from Patrick Mahomes and then hang onto the football yourselves -- that's a Broncos equation that can be Kansas City's kryptonite.

15 hours ago

Zach Cunningham...

Andrew Mason

Zach Cunningham gets his shot at inside linebacker for Broncos

With Kwon Alexander out of practice-squad elevations, the Broncos elevated fellow veteran ILB Zach Cunningham to play in Kansas City.

23 hours ago

Broncos C Luke Wattenberg...

Andrew Mason

Luke Wattenberg activated from injured reserve

Luke Wattenberg will be back for the Broncos on Sunday, as they activated him from injured reserve following a four-week absence.

24 hours ago

Troy Franklin...

Andrew Mason

How Broncos rookie receiver Troy Franklin is trusting the process

All Troy Franklin has to do is look back at his time at Oregon to get a reminder that patience is necessary as he works to get things right.

2 days ago

P.J. Locke...

Andrew Mason

P.J. Locke will play with a cast on his hand

P.J. Locke is poised to return to the lineup Sunday in Kansas City -- but he'll be playing with a cast on his hand.

2 days ago

Sean Payton calls Chiefs loss “gut-wrenching” after brutal final play