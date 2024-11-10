Tortillas Toasted: Buffs pull off massive comeback win in Lubbock

Texas Tech threw everything at the Colorado Buffaloes—yet, Deion Sanders’ crew survived to come back and win a physical contest on the road 41-27 that may have massive College Football Playoff implications.

The Red Raiders student section proved to possibly wreck their own team in Saturday’s game. While Texas Tech started with three-straight scores to start the ball game it was the crowd and their non-stop throwing of items like tortillas and drinks that might have ignited a fire in the visiting Buffs. Colorado’s defense held while their offense struggled early and then the Buffaloes took off to score on five-straight drives to top Tech. All the while the black and gold jawed right back at the patrons.

The comeback was led by Shedeur Sanders, who started off slow but rebounded to throw for 291 yards and three touchdowns while going for another score on the ground. Combine the quarterback’s efforts with that of the defense and the Buffaloes pushed through. That unit slowed star rusher Tahj Brooks and the line got after quarterback Behren Morton too, sacking him six times. And when Texas Tech was attempting their own comeback, the defensive line came away with an interception, a strip sack and a goal-line stand. Colorado’s coaching staff did do everything in their power to blow the win, but the Buffaloes defensive line forced yet another stirp-sack for a scoop-and-score to finally seal the game and a 7-2 record.

Colorado had a horrible first quarter on offense, going scoreless and barely gaining 10 yards over the first four drives. Meanwhile, Tech chewed through the Buffaloes defense on the first drive. Some poor special teams pushed the Red Raiders into good position but the Buffs defense came through to twice hold the Red Raiders to field goals. At 13-0, the comeback began with Colorado’s fifth drive. Sanders found LaJohntay Wester for a 23-yard catch to put Colorado on the board. It started the Buffaloes offense on a tear, they got a field goal thanks to a huge fourth down conversion on a Sanders scramble right before halftime.

Then CU got the ball back to start the second half. There Sanders took advantage of some stupid Tech penalties to pull out a read option for a seven-yard touchdown and Colorado’s first lead. There was a very controversial roughing the passer call that extended Colorado’s drive, leading fans to throw more than tortillas on the field. All game long, the home crowd tosses the food as tradition. But the harmless turned to bottles and cans on this call—something even Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire had to take a microphone and yell at the home crowd about.

Meanwhile, on the gridiron, the Red Raiders answered right away thanks to some stupid penalties of their own, punching in a 66-yard drive on a two-yard rush by Brooks. But the Buffs onslaught was just the beginning. Texas Tech felt it coming too, going for a fake punt after a three-and-out on the ensuing drive. They didn’t convert and Travis Hunter got a quick touchdown to take a 31-20 lead. It was over at this point late in the third quarter. Especially because the Buffaloes forced Tech out of field goal range on the following drive thanks to a sack.

And when the struggling Brooks finally broke through late, Nikhai Hill-Green got the first of three late defensive turnovers from the Buffs defensive line just a play later. Colorado knocked home a field goal to make it 34-20. They would need that score because not even a stirp-sack that gave the ball deep in Red Raider range could seal it. Neither did a late goal-line stand. Nope, Colorado’s line needed to force a third turnover with another strip sack to finally end the game after the Buffaloes toyed with their food.

CU was clearly trying to get Hunter 100 yards and it kept the clock stopped, he finished with nine catches for 99 yards. The Buffaloes took some stupid penalties along the way and Tech fought for way longer than they should have. No harm, no foul it seems and it gave the Buffs their first win in Lubbock since 2007, the year that began the Buffs bowl drought. But CU sealed bowl eligibility last time out and on Saturday they could do so much more.

Colorado came into the day needing two things to go right: a win and an Iowa State loss.

Buffs beat Texas Tech 41-27

Iowa Statelosess to Kansas 45-36

Check and check.

Oh and the icing on the cake? Miami’s undefeated season came to an end with an upset by Georgia Tech, boosting Hunter’s chase of the Heisman.

So here we are in the middle of November with the black and gold controlling their own destiny in the Big 12 and subsequently in the College Football Playoff. While Colorado chases trophies, their star player is now the lone favorite for college football’s most prestigious award. It’s all happening in Boulder, and the Buffs have just three regular-season games left all against sub .500 teams.