Deion Sanders sees the CU Buffs as a playoff team

Nov 5, 2024, 3:03 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes will find out just how close they are to the College Football Playoff later on Tuesday but they know they’ll likely need to win out and get help to make the tournament.

The program’s second-year head coach Deion Sanders sees this all as possible—so much so that he was telling his team that they’re playoff-worthy during a recent practice.

“What I’m seeing right now is a playoff team, what I’m seeing right now is hard work and dedication,” Coach Prime said in a video captured by his son and posted to his YouTube.

But the Buffs biggest game is their next one and that’s not just coach speak. Their lone opponent left that is currently above .500 hosts CU on Saturday. The contest against Texas Tech will have major Big 12 Championship Game implications and that’s the Buffs need to roam if they’re destined for the playoff.

“This is one of the few teams in the country that’s been lied on, cheated, talked about, mistreated,” Sanders said referencing a Vickie Winans song. “I don’t know we we’ve been through a lot and we’re prepared for the moment we’re not shying away from it. We expect to be in this, we expect to be where we are, we expect to be better than where we are honestly.  But we’re here and we’re thankful, we’re happy, we’re excited, we’re elated but we’re not done and we cannot wait to get to Lubbock and do what we’re gifted to do because it will be a daunting challenge.”

And Sanders thinks the Buffs will be prepared for the matchup come Saturday.

“Every game is a playoff game to us, it’s been that way all season,” he said. “Every game we play is like the darn Super Bowl to people, that’s the way we go into it. We’re approaching all of them with passion and purpose.”

Colorado is 3-1 on the road this year and Texas Tech, also a six-win team, lost its last home game. CU is a three-point favorite for the game, and the Buffs will find out what little number will be next to their name on the score bug on Tuesday.

