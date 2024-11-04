Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

MILE HIGH MONDAY

Sunday’s loss shows why the Broncos need to make a deadline move

Nov 4, 2024, 7:04 AM

BY CECIL LAMMEY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos were outmatched against the Baltimore Ravens, losing 41-10 on Sunday. The game was close for most of the first half, but near the end of the second quarter and in all the third quarter the Ravens could not be stopped.

I like when the Broncos can put up a better fight. They failed on offense, defense, and special teams – picking a bad day to have a bad day against a great team.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Broncos Need to Trade

Forget the long view. The Broncos are continuing to rebuild under head coach Sean Payton, but they are still in the playoff hunt despite the embarrassing loss to the Ravens. The timeline for the media is one thing, but the timeline inside that building has accelerated based on the play of rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

He’s ahead of schedule, so the Broncos need to speed up their timeline. In order to do that, the Broncos should work the trade market before Tuesday’s 2:00 p.m. (Mountain) deadline. They could make the playoffs, but if they get smoked like they did on Sunday then what’s the use? How about making the playoffs and being able to put up a better fight?

They could use a tight end or a pass-catching running back for their offense. That means tight ends like David Njoku or Evan Engram could be added. Also, players like running backs Miles Sanders or Khalik Herbert could be on the radar. What the Broncos are doing is not working to full effect. Either trade for help at these positions or activate guys like TE Donald Parham or RB Blake Watson off their practice squad.

Holding on your current hand is a fool’s errand. The Broncos need to go for it and add more talent for late-round picks.

Unfortunately, the Broncos may do nothing at the trade deadline. There are players to add to the roster, but they might sit tight. There are players they could get rid of for at least a late-round pick, but those guys might stick on the roster too. It seems like the Broncos may be content on moving forward with what they have and taking their lumps (which may include just missing out on the playoffs).

***

Sean Payton Loves His Trick Plays

Payton’s playbook is a quite robust. When facing a team like the Ravens, Payton dug into his playbook for a trick play that ended with the only touchdown of the day. We’ve seen WR Courtland Sutton throw a pass this season, but against the Ravens he threw a touchdown pass – to Nix.

It was a play on fourth down that worked, the only such play on the day. The play showed Nix’s hands and athleticism, and it also showed off Sutton’s arm. That led the internet to make several jokes about the Broncos rookie quarterback. Many said it’s great that Nix is the team’s best passer, rusher, and second-best receiving option.

The talent gap was clear against the Ravens (another reason why they should make a trade for offensive talent). Without the talent to go toe-to-toe against the Ravens, trick plays were a must. The Ravens are an elite team, but the Broncos have a few more teams with talent-laden rosters left on their schedule.

The Broncos have pulled out some trick plays over the last two weeks that the Chiefs will be preparing for. What else could Payton have up his sleeve? We are fixing to find out.

***

Stop the Wheel Route!

Before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kimani Vidal was a player I pegged as a secret weapon against the Broncos. The rookie running back had not yet played up to that point, but he was going to make his debut against Denver, and I knew he could be dangerous as a receiver out of the backfield. Vidal scored on a wheel route against the Broncos.

The wheel route is a problem for the Broncos defense. That’s why Ravens backup running back Justice Hill was going to be a threat on Sunday. He did make some plays against the Broncos, but the biggest one of the day for Hill was on a wheel route. Hill had 43 yards receiving on three catches, but most of the damage came on a 24-yard play.

The Ravens had a good design on the wheel route. A receiver ran a route right at EDGE Jonah Elliss, bursting to the middle of the field before quickly turning to the outside. That movement essentially picked Elliss off, and Hill was able to run freely down the sideline. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson threw a beautiful touch pass to Hill with Elliss giving chase. Elliss would have been able to cover Hill had he not been picked on the play.

The Chiefs have former Broncos back Samaje Perine as their receiving back. Perine is not as fast as guys like Vidal or Hill, but he’s a savvy veteran who knows how to get open. I’d imagine the Chiefs are going to run a wheel route against the Broncos at some point. Let’s hope they’re more prepared this time around.

Mile High Monday

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

All of a sudden, Bo Nix has the best numbers of any rookie QB

The Broncos rookie may have been the sixth quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Bo Nix is playing like the best of the bunch

7 days ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix’s feet have been his biggest asset… and liability

The Broncos rookie quarterback has made a lot of plays in the running game, but too many passes have been awry because of footwork

14 days ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

A fourth-quarter surge doesn’t make the Broncos offensive woes

Bo Nix and the Broncos offense played better in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late in a home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

21 days ago

Bo Nix Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

The shouting match between Payton and Nix was a good thing

During the Broncos third-straight win, a sideline altercation between the head coach and quarterback became a turning point for all involved

28 days ago

Javonte Williams Broncos Jets...

Cecil Lammey

There are some signs that Broncos RB Javonte Williams is back

If Javonte Williams stops dancing and Sean Payton calls more zone plays, it could be that Williams is back to being himself

1 month ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos aren’t doing Bo Nix any favors with shaky game plans

For the second-straight week, the Broncos rookie quarterback struggled, a byproduct of being put in a bad spot by his head coach

2 months ago

Sunday’s loss shows why the Broncos need to make a deadline move