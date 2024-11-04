Sunday’s loss shows why the Broncos need to make a deadline move

The Denver Broncos were outmatched against the Baltimore Ravens, losing 41-10 on Sunday. The game was close for most of the first half, but near the end of the second quarter and in all the third quarter the Ravens could not be stopped.

I like when the Broncos can put up a better fight. They failed on offense, defense, and special teams – picking a bad day to have a bad day against a great team.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Broncos Need to Trade

Forget the long view. The Broncos are continuing to rebuild under head coach Sean Payton, but they are still in the playoff hunt despite the embarrassing loss to the Ravens. The timeline for the media is one thing, but the timeline inside that building has accelerated based on the play of rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

He’s ahead of schedule, so the Broncos need to speed up their timeline. In order to do that, the Broncos should work the trade market before Tuesday’s 2:00 p.m. (Mountain) deadline. They could make the playoffs, but if they get smoked like they did on Sunday then what’s the use? How about making the playoffs and being able to put up a better fight?

They could use a tight end or a pass-catching running back for their offense. That means tight ends like David Njoku or Evan Engram could be added. Also, players like running backs Miles Sanders or Khalik Herbert could be on the radar. What the Broncos are doing is not working to full effect. Either trade for help at these positions or activate guys like TE Donald Parham or RB Blake Watson off their practice squad.

Holding on your current hand is a fool’s errand. The Broncos need to go for it and add more talent for late-round picks.

Will the #Broncos be BUYERS at the NFL Trade Deadline? This game shows you why they SHOULD, especially since playoff aspirations are real. @DenSports1043 — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) November 3, 2024

Unfortunately, the Broncos may do nothing at the trade deadline. There are players to add to the roster, but they might sit tight. There are players they could get rid of for at least a late-round pick, but those guys might stick on the roster too. It seems like the Broncos may be content on moving forward with what they have and taking their lumps (which may include just missing out on the playoffs).

***

Sean Payton Loves His Trick Plays

Payton’s playbook is a quite robust. When facing a team like the Ravens, Payton dug into his playbook for a trick play that ended with the only touchdown of the day. We’ve seen WR Courtland Sutton throw a pass this season, but against the Ravens he threw a touchdown pass – to Nix.

It was a play on fourth down that worked, the only such play on the day. The play showed Nix’s hands and athleticism, and it also showed off Sutton’s arm. That led the internet to make several jokes about the Broncos rookie quarterback. Many said it’s great that Nix is the team’s best passer, rusher, and second-best receiving option.

The talent gap was clear against the Ravens (another reason why they should make a trade for offensive talent). Without the talent to go toe-to-toe against the Ravens, trick plays were a must. The Ravens are an elite team, but the Broncos have a few more teams with talent-laden rosters left on their schedule.

The Broncos have pulled out some trick plays over the last two weeks that the Chiefs will be preparing for. What else could Payton have up his sleeve? We are fixing to find out.

***

Stop the Wheel Route!

Before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kimani Vidal was a player I pegged as a secret weapon against the Broncos. The rookie running back had not yet played up to that point, but he was going to make his debut against Denver, and I knew he could be dangerous as a receiver out of the backfield. Vidal scored on a wheel route against the Broncos.

The wheel route is a problem for the Broncos defense. That’s why Ravens backup running back Justice Hill was going to be a threat on Sunday. He did make some plays against the Broncos, but the biggest one of the day for Hill was on a wheel route. Hill had 43 yards receiving on three catches, but most of the damage came on a 24-yard play.

The Ravens had a good design on the wheel route. A receiver ran a route right at EDGE Jonah Elliss, bursting to the middle of the field before quickly turning to the outside. That movement essentially picked Elliss off, and Hill was able to run freely down the sideline. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson threw a beautiful touch pass to Hill with Elliss giving chase. Elliss would have been able to cover Hill had he not been picked on the play.

Lamar Jackson's ball placement is underrated Justice Hill's receiving ability is underrated pic.twitter.com/cOfYmrrHRK — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 3, 2024

The Chiefs have former Broncos back Samaje Perine as their receiving back. Perine is not as fast as guys like Vidal or Hill, but he’s a savvy veteran who knows how to get open. I’d imagine the Chiefs are going to run a wheel route against the Broncos at some point. Let’s hope they’re more prepared this time around.

