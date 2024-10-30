Broncos third-down work has become first-rate lately

Through six games this season, the Denver Broncos had not fixed their third-down offense. But in back-to-back wins over the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, they kept one drive after another alive by turning a long-time weakness into a strength.

Is it a sign of progress? Or is it a product of playing two injury-shredded teams at whose expense that led to something not seen in six years?

“They get paid, too,” tight end Adam Trautman noted. “And obviously, maybe it’s some guys who they’re elevating up off the practice squad because their injury list is so long as well, but they still get paid.

“So … we don’t really care too much, honestly, about that.”

It’s a production-based business. And the Broncos’ production the last fortnight was unlike anything they’ve had in ages.

61

The Broncos’ point total in the last two games, which is their highest two-game total since Weeks 7-8 of the 2018 season, when they racked up 68 points — 45 in a win over Arizona and 23 in a 7-point loss at Kansas City 10 days later.

53.6

Percentage of third downs converted by the Broncos in the last two games, including an 11-of-17 performance Sunday against the Panthers that was the Broncos’ best on a percentage basis since Dec. 12, 2021 against Detroit.

So, what led to a performance that was the Broncos’ finest in nearly three years — which came on the heels of ranking 26th in third-down percentage during the first 23 games of the Sean Payton era?

According to right tackle Mike McGlinchey, it began in practice.

“There’s been a hyper focus about third down in our preparation, in our practice plans, in our game plans because it’s an area we needed to dramatically improve it,” McGlinchey said.

“… I don’t know if it’s any there’s nothing game plan specific I can share with you other than that it’s just been a hyper focus in our preparation to be great on third down.”

29

Games that had passed without the Broncos having at least 80 receiving yards from one of their tight ends prior to Adam Trautman’s 4-catch, 85-yard performance in Sunday’s win. The last Broncos tight end with at least 80 yards in a game was Greg Dulcich at Baltimore on Dec. 4, 2022.

It also shattered Trautman’s previous career single-game high of 58 yards against Philadelphia while with the Saints on Nov. 21, 2021.